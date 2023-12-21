AXCELIS KOREA AND COUNTRY MANAGER WIN TRADE AWARDS FROM THE REPUBLIC OF KOREA

Prestigious Awards Recognize Significant Contributions to National Industrial Development Through Promotion of Trade

BEVERLY, Mass., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced today that Axcelis Korea, its subsidiary in South Korea, and Axcelis Korea's Country Manager James Park were honored at the 2023 South Korea Trade Day event. The awards were presented by Yoon Suk Yeol, President of the Republic of Korea, various Ministers, and the heads of each trade and economic organization, at a ceremony held in Seoul Korea earlier this month.

Export Tower Awards are given to Korean companies that achieve a certain level of export sales. Axcelis Korea was honored with the $100M Export Tower Award, for exceeding $100 million in exports from its new Axcelis Asia Operations Center (AAOC) in South Korea , which opened in late 2021 to manufacture ion implantation systems. The AAOC expanded the Company's global operational capacity and supply chain to meet market demand.

James Park , as the leader of Axcelis Korea, received the 'Bronze Tower Medal,' which is awarded to individuals in recognition of their significant contributions to national industrial development through the promotion of trade. The award extends beyond the semiconductor sector, recognizing the company's impact across various industries. It is a prestigious honor, symbolizing the recipient's outstanding achievements and dedication.

President and CEO Russell Low commented, "We're very excited for James and the Axcelis Korea team to receive this recognition. Korea continues to be a key region for Axcelis and our investment in infrastructure in Korea has allowed us to increase our global manufacturing capacity, bringing us closer to our customers in Asia and building relationships with the local community and supply chain."

Axcelis Korea Country Manager James Park stated, "I am honored to receive this prestigious award.

This acknowledgment highlights the collective efforts of all employees since the establishment of the AAOC, emphasizing Axcelis' dedication to growth and innovation. I strongly believe that we will be able to build a stronger employer brand in the Korea talent market and boost employees morale with this award. The AAOC has achieved remarkable results in a short period of time by strengthening our workforce, increasing domestic sourcing capabilities, and enhancing quality teams to expand our global business. Axcelis Korea plays a leading role in the global semiconductor manufacturing industry with technological innovation and high-quality products. Our vision is to create new opportunities and strengthen our position in the global market through cooperation and innovation."

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

