Taiga positions itself as a leader in snowmobile fleet electrification in Sweden

SÄLEN, Sweden, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Taiga Motors Corporation (TSX: TAIG) ("Taiga" or the "Company"), the global leader in the electrification of powersports is increasing its presence at Swedish ski resorts. After debuting its electric snowmobiles at SkiStar in Sälen, Sweden in April 2022, Taiga is proud to be providing its award-winning NomadTM snowmobile at an increasing number of prestigious resorts such as Idre Fjäll, BranäsGruppen and Hemavan Alpint, as well as utility provider Skellefteå Kraft.

Sweden continues to lead the transition to EV on and off the roads

Sweden represents a huge winter sports market and Swedish customers are known for their high level of environmental awareness. This is particularly true when it comes to ski resorts, where Swedish customers have shown a clear preference for resorts taking action to make their operations greener.

SkiStar, the largest ski resort operator in Scandinavia, first put Taiga's electric snowmobiles through their paces in 2022. Now, the company is thrilled to be expanding its fleet as part of its goal to have a net-zero climate impact by 2030.

SkiStar CEO Stefan Sjöstrand expressed his pride in adding even more of Taiga's electric snowmobiles. "We're proud to be increasing the size of our fleet of Taiga's electric snowmobiles to our operations," he said. "Taiga's technology is revolutionary, and in addition to using the machines for ski patrol and other mountain operations, we're excited to expand our fleet to offer our guests a more sustainable and eco-friendly experience."

"We are very grateful for SkiStar's renewed commitment and trust in our brand," said Sam Bruneau, CEO and co-founder of Taiga. "Putting the Nomad through its paces at their mountain operation has provided the perfect testing ground for our vehicles' capabilities and we look forward to working with other ski resorts and operators to electrify their fleet."

The perfect sport-utility snowmobile with quiet, emission-free operations

Nomad, the world's first mass-produced 100% electric snowmobile is a game-changer for mountain operations and ski resorts. This versatile sport-utility snowmobile is emission-free and operates quietly, ensuring that the natural beauty of the area isn't disturbed by loud revving or exhaust fumes. Additionally, it requires no powertrain maintenance and doesn't require gas or oil, making it a cost-effective option over time.

Nomad is also highly functional, with a battery that can be fully charged in up to three hours on a 220V charger or to 80% in about 40 minutes with the newly enabled DC Fast Charge capability. With a range of up to 100km, it also boasts an impressive towing capacity of 511 kilograms (1,125 pounds)1.

Fleet owners benefit from lower costs of ownership over the lifetime of their snowmobiles. Each Taiga snowmobile represents a 12% saving in the total cost of ownership, a 78% decrease in operating costs and a reduction in emissions of up to 86% over five years*.

Mattias Höglund, Chairman and co-owner, of Motorbutiken Klövsjö, said, "We're proud to be the first Swedish rental operator to offer customers guided or non-guided tours with our very own fleet of electric Nomad snowmobiles."

About Taiga

Taiga (TSX: TAIG) is a Canadian company reinventing the powersports landscape with breakthrough electric off-road vehicles. Through a clean-sheet engineering approach, Taiga has pushed the frontiers of electric technology to achieve extreme power-to-weight ratios and thermal specifications required to outperform comparable high-performance combustion powersports vehicles. The first models released include a lineup of electric snowmobiles and personal watercraft to deliver on a rapidly growing demand from recreational and commercial customers who are seeking better ways to explore the great outdoors without compromise. For more information, visit www.taigamotors.com

About SkiStar

SkiStar is Scandinavia's leading holiday organizer and has been in business for over 45 years. The company is known for offering unforgettable mountain experiences to its guests through alpine skiing in winter and active holidays in summer. With a focus on providing high-quality experiences, SkiStar has become a trusted name in the tourism industry and continues to attract visitors from all over the world. For more information, visit www.skistar.com

About Motorbutiken Klövsjö

Motorbutiken Klosovjo is a Swedish workshop that specializes in selling, servicing, renting and storing snowmobiles and other off-road vehicles. The company prides itself on carrying the latest machines and cutting-edge electrification technology. For more information, visit www.mbklovsjo.se

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally, but not always, can be identified using forward-looking terminology such as "outlook", "objective", "may", "could", "would", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "forecasts", "project", "seek", "anticipate", "believes", "should", "plans" or "continue", or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events and the negative of any of these terms. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Taiga's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the consumers' experience, the Company's current and future business and strategic plans, the anticipated performance of customer deliveries and other statements that are not historical facts, as well as those described in Taiga Motors's management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023, and under the "Risk Factors" section of Taiga Motors's annual information form filed on March 30, 2023, available on Taiga's SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions and are based on information currently available to management. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the future circumstances, outcomes, or results anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements will occur or that plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements.

All forward-looking statements included in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Unless otherwise indicated, the forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release, and except as required by applicable law, Taiga does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of added information, future events or otherwise.

* For illustration purposes. * ICE Snowmobile Average consumption: 19L/100 km, kW price uses North American Average: $0.15/kWh, Gas Price uses North American Average: $1.21/L, calculated based on a lifetime of 5 years and 10,000 km.

1 Performance and Specifications: Specifications are given for informational purpose only based on Taiga's testing. Metrics (such as weight, range, speed, acceleration and battery life) may vary based on the environment, terrain, weather conditions, local regulations and final build of the ordered product.

