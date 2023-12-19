Sentinel Capital Partners Recapitalizes Online Labels Group

Platform Showcases Firm's E-Commerce and Specialty Materials Capabilities

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentinel Capital Partners, a private equity firm that invests in promising midmarket companies, today announced the recapitalization of Online Labels Group (OLG), a leading provider of pressure-sensitive labels, shrink sleeves, and flexible packaging solutions. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

In a differentiated dual-channel strategy, OLG delivers a broad line of high-quality label products through online and direct sales to a diverse set of customers across many sectors, including food and beverage, health and beauty, household, and many others. OLG is a premier one-stop shop for its customers' labeling needs, providing a wide selection of blank and customized short- and medium-run labels for small to midsize businesses.

"Online Labels Group is an e-commerce pioneer with an industry-leading digital platform and top-notch direct salesforce," said Louis Brotherton, a Sentinel principal. "We are excited to partner with the OLG team to continue driving growth organically and through acquisitions."

OLG has enjoyed a long run of strong growth. In recent years, it has grown organically, completed acquisitions, expanded its product line, bolstered its leadership team, and executed other strategic initiatives.

"Throughout our history, OLG's growth has been fueled by key differentiators including industry-leading turnaround times, superior quality, and breadth of products," said Dave Carmany, OLG's CEO. "Our company is poised to continue to achieve significant growth with our partners at Sentinel, and I couldn't be more excited for what the future holds."

Sentinel's experience in e-commerce and specialty materials in the printing space includes its investments in Nekoosa (specialty paper and film used in the graphics and commercial print sectors), RotoMetrics (precision rotary tooling for the printing and converting industries), and SmartSign (an online provider of customizable and specialized signs, labels, and tags serving the regulatory, compliance, and safety markets).

About Sentinel Capital Partners

Sentinel invests in midmarket businesses in the United States and Canada. Sentinel targets the Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare Services, and Industrials sectors and invests in management buyouts, recapitalizations, corporate carveouts, going-private transactions, and noncontrol senior equity and debt securities of established businesses with EBITDA of up to $80 million. For more information about Sentinel, visit www.sentinelpartners.com.

About Online Labels Group

Online Labels Group represents a dynamic union of leading label industry players, bringing together Online Labels, a premier e-commerce label company, with Consolidated Label and Bay Tech Label. This award-winning consortium provides pressure-sensitive labels, shrink sleeves, and flexible packaging solutions. Known for its speed, quality, and long-term customer relationships, Online Labels Group is a one-stop shop for businesses of all sizes, from enterprise-scale to micro and emerging businesses. OLG's state-of-the-art operations include its corporate headquarters in Sanford, Florida and manufacturing facilities in Pennsylvania, Nevada, Missouri, and Florida. To learn more about OLG, visit www.onlinelabelsgroup.com.

