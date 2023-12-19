S&P Global Market Intelligence Receives Awards for Data, Solutions and Publishing Excellence

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Market Intelligence today announced it has been recognized for excellence in data, regulatory reporting and sustainability solutions and publishing excellence by financial publications and trade associations. In addition, S&P Global Market Intelligence ranked sixth in the Chartis RiskTech100 2024.

(PRNewsfoto/S&P Global Market Intelligence) (PRNewswire)

"I am so proud of our teams and the incredible number of industry recognitions we have achieved this year as a result of continued investment in our products and services, the leveraging of the broad capabilities we now have in Market Intelligence and across S&P Global, and the intensified focus on innovation and delivering for our customers," said Adam Kansler, President of S&P Global Market Intelligence.

S&P Global Market Intelligence, a division within S&P Global that provides information services and solutions to global markets, was recognized for the following awards:

2023 B2B Marketing Awards Most Commercially Successful Campaign Silver Winner:

2023 Canadian RegTech Awards:

Asia Risk Awards:

Asset Servicing Times Industry Excellence Awards 2023:

Banking Tech Awards 2023:

Business Intelligence Group 2023 Sustainability Awards:

Sustainability Product of the Year : Nature & Biodiversity Risk Solutions - in collaboration with S&P Global Sustainable1

Chartis RiskTech100 2024:

6th place – S&P Global Market Intelligence

Data Management Insight Awards USA 2023:

Data Management Insight Awards Europe 2023:

ETF Express US Awards 2023:

Hedgeweek US Awards 2023:

Hong Kong Monetary Authority Green Fintech Competition:

Involve:

Outstanding Future Leaders Role Model List – Emily Jasper , Director, Company Information Services, S&P Global Market Intelligence

MarCom Awards:

Momentum ITSMA announces 2023 Marketing Excellence Awards Gold award winner:

On24 "Webinars that Rocked 2023":

Reaching New Altitudes: Conquering Credit & Risk Challenges in Europe

RegTech 100:

S&P Global Market Intelligence Cappitech

RegTech Insight USA Awards 2023:

Best Solution for Buy-Side Regulatory Compliance – S&P Global Market Intelligence Cappitech

Regulation Asia:

Risk Technology Awards 2023:

Securities Finance Times Industry Excellence Awards:

Tabbie Awards:

WatersTechnology Buy-side Technology Awards 2023:

S&P Global Market Intelligence's opinions, quotes, and credit-related and other analyses are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not statements of fact or recommendation to purchase, hold, or sell any securities or to make any investment decisions, and do not address the suitability of any security.

About S&P Global Market Intelligence

At S&P Global Market Intelligence, we understand the importance of accurate, deep and insightful information. Our team of experts delivers unrivaled insights and leading data and technology solutions, partnering with customers to expand their perspective, operate with confidence, and make decisions with conviction.

S&P Global Market Intelligence is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help many of the world's leading organizations navigate the economic landscape so they can plan for tomorrow, today. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/marketintelligence.

Media Contact

Katherine Smith

S&P Global Market Intelligence

+1 781-301-9311

katherine.smith@spglobal.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE S&P Global Market Intelligence