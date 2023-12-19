Coway Listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index for the 11th Consecutive Year

Listed in the top 25.6% among 609 evaluated companies

The only Korean company selected in the DHP Household Durables Industry category

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coway Co., Ltd., the "Best Life Solution Company," announced that it is on the '2023 Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index ("DJSI Asia Pacific")' for the 11th consecutive year. Of the 609 evaluated companies worldwide, only 156, the top 25.6%, were selected, and only 36 companies from South Korea made the list.

(PRNewsfoto/Coway Co., Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

Launched in 1999, the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) evaluates the sustainability performance and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) efforts of world-leading companies to help investors make sustainable decisions.

Not only is this Coway's 11th consecutive year on the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index, but it's also the 6th consecutive year on the Dow Jones Sustainability Korea Index. Coway is the only Korean company to feature in the DHP Household Durables industry on the DJSI Asia Pacific Index.

Coway received excellent evaluations for Customer Relationship Management, Product Quality & Recall Management, and Environmental Policy & Management Systems.

This reflects the pride that Coway takes in innovating products and services with the customer's life at its core, true to its name as the Best Life Solution Company.

The company remains committed to minimizing the impact of its business operations through eco-friendly practices in product development and lifecycle management, following an ESG framework with a goal of full carbon neutrality by 2050.

With the aim of an entirely eco-friendly product development and lifecycle, Coway considers chemical substance safety, energy efficiency, carbon emission reduction, resource-use reduction, recyclability throughout manufacturing, cleaner production, sustainable rental services, recovery, and recycling procedures, as well as lifestyle improvement.

Coway remains deeply committed to social responsibility initiatives, engaging with communities through impactful initiatives like donating water and air purifiers to under-resourced communities. The company proudly owns Korea's first private sector-backed wheelchair basketball team, the BlueWheels Basketball Team, and the Mulbit Sori Choir, comprised of the beautiful voices of people with visual impairments.

Sung-Rok Kim, Chairman of the ESG Council and Secretary of the ESG Committee from Coway said: "Our unwavering commitment to sustainability has been acknowledged once again through our inclusion in the prestigious 'DJSI Asia-Pacific' and 'DJSI Korea.' As the 'Best Life Solution' company, we remain dedicated to elevating our sustainability management systems."

Beyond the DSJI recognitions, Coway's sustainability endeavors have garnered notable acclaim, securing an "AA" MSCI ESG Rating in 2022 for the 2nd consecutive year. Domestically, in 2023, the company received an 'A' ESG Rating from the Korea Corporate Governance Service (KCGS).

About Coway Co., Ltd.

Established in Korea in 1989, Coway, the "Best Life Solution Company," is a leading environmental home appliances company making people's lives healthy and comfortable with innovative home appliances such as water purifiers, air purifiers, bidets, and mattresses. The company's most recent venture, the BEREX brand, aims to improve sleep and wellness through cutting-edge mattresses and massage chairs. Since being founded, Coway has become a leader in the environmental home appliances industry, with intensive research, engineering, development, and customer service. The company has proven dedication to innovation with award-winning products, home health expertise, unrivaled market share, customer satisfaction, and brand recognition. Coway continues to innovate by diversifying product lines and accelerating overseas business in Malaysia, the USA, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan, and Europe, based on the business success in Korea. For more information, please visit http://www.coway.com/ or http://newsroom.coway.com.

