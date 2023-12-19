Atlas Clinical Research Announces Addition of Suncoast Clinical Research, Inc.

Suncoast Clinical Research becomes the third research site in the Atlas Network

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Clinical Research ("Atlas"), a therapeutically-driven clinical site network backed by private equity firm BPOC, today announced the addition of Suncoast Clinical Research, Inc. ("Suncoast"), a multi-therapeutic, community-based research facility with two locations in New Port Richey and Palm Harbor, Florida. Founded in 1998 and led by second generation leaders Jennifer Selk and Greg Manning, Suncoast conducts Phase II-IV clinical research from its sites. Suncoast has conducted hundreds of clinical research studies since inception and cultivated strong relationships with local communities, sponsors and CROs as a go-to site for clinical research in the key therapeutic areas of CNS and Metabolic Disorders. Suncoast aims to broaden its reach and impact as a member of the Atlas family by leveraging the network's centralized process excellence and integrated technology, under the leadership of CEO, Mark Scullion. This is the third clinical research site addition for Atlas this year, strengthening its existing therapeutic area expertise, and building momentum into 2024 by expanding its geographic footprint.

"We are extremely proud of our accomplishments and growth over the past 25 years," expressed Jennifer Selk, Co-Owner of Suncoast Clinical Research, Inc. "and we are very excited to start this next chapter as part of the Atlas network. We are confident this will position us well to expand our clinical trial offerings, while continuing to focus on our core values of Patient Care, Integrity, Teamwork, Community, and Diversity."

"We are thrilled to announce joining the Atlas Clinical Research network of sites," echoed Greg Manning, Co-Owner of Suncoast Clinical Research, Inc. "marking an exciting new chapter for our organization. This step forward is a testament to our shared values, centered around patient safety, quality data, and pioneering medical innovation. This fortifies our long-term commitment to making a difference in healthcare by combining expertise, resources, and passion, ultimately elevating our ability to impact patients' lives in a positive way."

"We're thrilled to have the Suncoast team join us at Atlas Clinical Research. It's a perfect match – our resources and expertise really enhance what Suncoast already does so well. Together, we're going to do great things to serve patients in our communities. From our first meeting, it was clear that the Suncoast culture that Jennifer and Greg have established would fit with what we are building at Atlas," said Mark Scullion.

Krevolin & Horst, LLC served as legal counsel to Suncoast Clinical Research, Inc. in connection with the transaction. Three Twenty-One Capital Partners LLC served as financial advisor and Paul Hastings LLP served as legal counsel to Atlas.

About Atlas Clinical Research

Atlas Clinical Research, a portfolio company of BPOC, is a therapeutically driven clinical site network built on centralized process excellence and integrated technology. Atlas sites and physicians form a bridge from patients and their families to new treatments that could improve their lives. Atlas specializes in infectious disease, CNS, gastroenterology, and internal medicine and plans to expand across the United States to reach a broad and diverse population of waiting patients.

Atlas partners with biopharma sponsors to find the fastest route to the future of healthcare with a relentless focus on speed, data quality, and patient care across the portfolio.

About BPOC

Founded in 1996, BPOC is a Chicago-based private equity firm that invests exclusively in healthcare companies and is one of the nation's most experienced investors in the industry with approximately $2.2 billion of total capital under management. BPOC has invested in numerous provider, manufacturing, outsourcing, distribution and information technology companies through growth equity, management buyouts and leveraged recapitalizations.

About Suncoast Clinical Research, Inc.

Founded in 1998, Suncoast Clinical Research partners with the world's leading pharmaceutical companies and local community physicians to conduct clinical trials across multiple therapeutic areas. The goal of these trials is to research the safety and effectiveness of investigational medications, while providing quality patient care and ensuring patient safety. Suncoast has been conducting research for over 25 years and currently has two sites, in New Port Richey and Palm Harbor, Florida.

Media Contact

Alex Nye

M: 814 671 7497

E: anye@prosek.com

View original content:

SOURCE Atlas Clinical Research