Kellanova launches Cheez-It® Snap'd®, Cheez-It® Puff'd® and Club® Crisps with reduced plastic packaging

Creating better days for people and planet by minimizing plastic footprint

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellanova envisions a day where the planet thrives. Three popular snack brands, Cheez-It® Snap'd®, Cheez-It® Puff'd® and Club® Crisps, have reduced the amount of plastic used in their packaging (compared to the same volume last year), while maintaining the same amount of delicious food in each package. The packaging designs were optimized, reducing the total material weight for these three foods by 672,000 pounds, reducing 124,000 pounds of plastic and reducing 548,000 pounds of corrugated cardboard used for shipping cases (annually). This reduction of plastic is almost the same weight as 140,000 NFL footballs.1

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9124952-kellanova-sustainable-packaging/

This innovative packaging design is in line with Kellanova Better Days™ Promise commitment to work towards packaging that is 100% reusable, recyclable or compostable by the end of 2030. Additionally, as a signatory to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation New Plastics Economy Pledge, Kellanova has a goal to reduce virgin plastic by 5%.

Kellanova's framework to ensure packaging is innovative and sustainable involves four approaches:

Reduce packaging across the portfolio Remove certain plastic items and packaging materials Redesign packaging to be recyclable or compostable Increase recycling

Janelle Meyers, Chief Sustainability Officer: "Kellanova (formerly Kellogg Company) envisions a day where the planet thrives. Three popular snack brands, Cheez-It® Snap'd®, Cheez-It® Puff'd® and Club® Crisps, have reduced the amount of plastic used in their packaging, while maintaining the same amount of delicious food in each package."

David Lestage, VP Chief R&D Officer: "At just 12% of our total packaging footprint, Kellanova has one of the smallest plastic packaging footprints among peer companies. Yet we remain committed to working with new and existing partners, customers and other innovators to identify packaging solutions, such as the plastic reduction in Cheez-It® Snap'd®, Cheez-It® Puff'd® and Club® Crisps, that protect and enhance our foods, while caring for the planet."

[1] Typical NFL football weighs 14 ounces. 124,000 pounds of plastic equals 1,984,000 ounces. 1,984,000 ounces divided by 14 ounces equals 141,714 NFL footballs.

About Kellanova

Kellanova (NYSE: K ) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats®, RXBAR®, Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®, Coco Pops®, and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people.

Kellanova is guided by our purpose to create better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. We are advancing sustainable and equitable access to food by addressing the intersection of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion, with the ambition of creating Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.Kellanova.com for more information.

View original content:

SOURCE Kellanova