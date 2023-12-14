T-Mobile New Year's at the Needle Returns in Spectacular Fashion with Extended Show and Expanded Reach

The drone, light, and fireworks extravaganza will be broadcast live in Seattle, Portland, and Spokane with the largest show yet in the event's 32-year history

SEATTLE, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Space Needle is set to dazzle viewers at home and in-person this year, as the beloved T-Mobile New Year's at the Needle spectacular returns with an extended show and brand-new audiences. For the first time ever, Portland and Spokane will join the countdown to 2024 and watch as hundreds of lighted drones perform in the Seattle sky leading into the largest structurally launched firework show in North America, choreographed to a soundtrack celebrating the biggest moments of 2023.

"We are thrilled to share that T-Mobile New Year's at the Needle will be our longest and most brilliant show to date to ring in 2024," said Ron Sevart, Space Needle President & CEO. "The Space Needle and West Coast represent the last major time zone to ring in the New Year. We're excited to see the rest of the Pacific Northwest join in the celebration with the expanded broadcast this year and hope to celebrate across the West Coast in the future."

The expanded 18-minute show will begin seven minutes before midnight with a performance by 500 drones illuminating the skies next to the Space Needle. This is the second year that Sky Elements drones have been included in the New Year's celebration, adding an exciting visual element to the program. For an explosive main act, Pyro Spectacular by Souza will launch the firework extravaganza from the landmark itself. Plus, revelers at Seattle Center will watch the tower become a canvas for the impressive 10-minute light shows happening at 10:00 PM PT, 10:30 PM PT, 11:00 PM PT, and 11:30 PM PT.

Those celebrating in Seattle are invited to come watch the skies sparkle with thousands of spectators at Seattle Center (best viewing near the International Fountain). Viewers at home can tune-in to the live one-hour broadcast starting at 11:30 PM PT on KING 5 in Seattle, KGW 8 in Portland, and KREM 2 in Spokane. Those watching the show in the surrounding area can tune in to a live simulcast of the soundtrack on HITS 106.1 in Seattle.

This marks the 11th year T-Mobile has been the presenting sponsor of New Year's at the Needle. The Space Needle will be illuminated in magenta, the company's distinctive trademark color, on December 30th and 31st as a precursor to the T-Mobile New Year's at the Needle celebration.

"T-Mobile is ready to bring on 2024 with another incredible New Year's at the Needle!" said Mike Sievert, T-Mobile CEO. "For the 11th year, we're excited to celebrate this special tradition and the Un-carrier's commitment to our hometown community. And with hundreds of drones lighting up the iconic Seattle skyline, I can't imagine a better way to ring in the new year together!"

Please note, there are no New Year's Eve events atop the Space Needle; however, the tower does have extended hours on December 31 and will be open from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM.

For event updates, visit spaceneedle.com/newyears.

Schedule of Events (all Pacific Time):

10:00 PM – Light-only pre-show (10 minute performance)

10:30 PM – Light-only pre-show (10 minute performance)

11:00 PM – Light-only pre-show (10 minute performance)

11:30 PM – Light-only pre-show (10 minute performance)

11:53 PM – Show begins

12:00 AM – Happy New Year!

12:09 AM – Show ends

About Space Needle

Built as the centerpiece and inspiration for the 1962 Seattle World's Fair, the Space Needle has since become a part of the Seattle experience and the globally-recognized icon for the city. The Space Needle's recent $100 million renovation added more than 176 tons of glass to the structure offering unparalleled views of Seattle and features The Loupe—the world's first revolving glass floor. Open year round, the Space Needle hosts more than a million visitors per year. For more information visit: spaceneedle.com/press

About Pyro Spectaculars by Souza

The Pyro Spectaculars Group of Companies is a third-generation family-owned and operated full-service pyrotechnic company. Pyro is one of the largest and oldest pyrotechnic companies in the western United States. Pyro helped initiate the tradition of New Year's fireworks on the Space Needle in the mid-1990s and has been the Space Needle's partner for New Year's at the Needle ever since. For more information visit: pyrospec.com

About Illuminate Production Services Inc.

With a mission to design, connect and enhance experience, Illuminate Production Services works to provide production quality audio, video lighting, staging and more to clients nationwide. For more information visit: lightingips.com

About Sky Elements

Sky Elements delivers captivating drone light shows that immerse audiences and skyrocket brand awareness, putting accuracy, execution, and compliance first. For more information visit: skyelementsdrones.com

