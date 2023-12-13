Rado at Untitled Art, Miami Beach: The Newest Anatom Models are Unveiled

LENGNAU, Switzerland, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rado, in partnership with Untitled Art, Miami Beach 2023, celebrated the reveal of some breathtaking new interpretations of its game changing Anatom watch in a unique environment.

Rado's CEO, Adrian Bosshard said the brand is excited about the new releases, and he told the visitors what these watches mean to the brand: "These new Anatom references stand today – as they did in 1983 – for timeless unique design and incomparable wearing pleasure.

The unusual name itself tells part of the story. It was called Anatom because of the perfectly anatomical fit of the watch on the wrist and its rounded crystal. Of course, they represent our design DNA, but they also highlight our signature material, high-tech ceramic.

Drawing inspiration from the brand's rich heritage, the new Anatom pays homage to a classic design reimagined for stylish, contemporary watch aficionados. With a blend of vintage charm and contemporary sophistication, they represent a testament to Rado's enduring legacy and unwavering dedication to innovation.

Adrian Bosshard also pointed out that the combination of its partnership with Untitled Art and the beach location created the perfect backdrop for the unveiling of the much-anticipated Anatom models. He said, "We've been confident that these watches would create metaphorical waves in the world of horology. I can't imagine a better place to introduce them than this beautiful place, where literal waves are just a few meters away."

Rado is a globally recognized Swiss watch brand celebrated for its pioneering use of high-tech ceramic materials and distinctive design. With a rich heritage of innovation, Rado continues to push the boundaries of traditional watchmaking, creating timepieces that are as durable as they are stylish. Along with a global reputation as the Master of Materials, the watch brand is also known worldwide for its commitment to remarkable design.

Untitled Art is the leading independent art fair taking place annually on the sands of Miami Beach. Guided by a mission to support the wider art ecosystem, Untitled Art offers an inclusive platform for discovering contemporary art and prioritizes collaboration in each aspect of the fair.

Click Here to learn more about Rado & The New Anatom Collection Available exclusively on Rado.com & Hodinkee.com until January 7th

Ref: R10202319 / R10202209 / R10202309 / R10201739

Movement: Rado caliber R766, automatic, 21 jewels, 72-hour power reserve, antimagnetic Nivachron™ hairspring.

Case: Black matte high-tech ceramic bezel and crown with a cylindrical sapphire crystal. Stainless steel case back with transparent sapphire crystal back. Water resistant to 5 bar (50m)

Dial: Lacquered polished background with indexes with white Super-LumiNova®. Moving anchor symbol on black background.

R10202319 Color gradient from green to black

R10202209 Color gradient from blue to black

R10202309 Color gradient from cognac to black

40th Anniversary Limited Edition

R10201739 (Forty pieces globally)

Dial: Black lacquered polished 11 baguette diamonds as indexes, VVS, 0.204 carats. Rhodium colored moving anchor symbol on black background. Silver colored printed Rado and jubilé logos.

Hands: Rhodium colored with white Super-LumiNova®

Strap: Black rubber strap Brushed stainless steel 3-fold clasp Black matt high-tech ceramic cover Satin-brushed stainless-steel pushers

Dimensions: 32.5 x 46.3 x 11.3 (W x Lx H in mm)

