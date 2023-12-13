Huawei Unveils New Creativity-Boosting Smart Office and Audio Products in Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei held a launch event themed "Creation of Beauty" in Dubai on December 12, where it released the HUAWEI MatePad Pro 13.2'' and HUAWEI MateBook D 16, as well as the HUAWEI FreeClip Open-ear earbuds. This latest product launch outside China follows in the footsteps of the "Fashion Forward" event in October, which saw the unveiling of a new lineup of wearable products. The Dubai showcase signalled Huawei's intentions to develop high-end products that fuse fashion with technology and appeal to a broad global user base.

Creation is a universal pursuit, and Huawei gives users tools to unleash their creativity with remarkable ease, in line with the event' s "Creation of Beauty" theme. At the launch, Huawei unveiled yet another groundbreaking tablet — HUAWEI MatePad Pro 13.2'', which features a stylish design, HUAWEI X-True™ Display and HUAWEI SOUNDTM technology. The new tablet works seamlessly with the HUAWEI M-Pencil (3rd generation) powerd by NearLink technology, which supports 10,000+ pressure sensing levels, to make boundless creation a daily reality.

Huawei also unveiled a never-before-seen stylish Open-ear earbuds design on the HUAWEI FreeClip. FreeClip's innovative C-bridge Design provides optimal listening comfort, due to its breathable form.

A creative springboard

Over the past decade, Huawei tablets have evolved into productivity-boosting devices, capable of performing a wide range of office tasks and creative work. HUAWEI MatePad Pro 13.2'' brings together so much of what has made Huawei tablets so unique, and takes on-the-go creation to a whole new level.

The tablet's vast OLED flexible screen comes on a wafer-thin 5.5 mm thick and 580 g body, and is surrounded by 3.4 mm bezels to produce a staggering 94% screen-to-body ratio[1]. It is one of the thinnest tablet that's ever been made with the narrowest bezels and highest screen-to-body ratio. The tablet's HUAWEI X-True™ Display and HUAWEI SOUNDTM system interact with a wealth of enriching apps and technologies to bring wholly immersive audiovisual entertainment.

The HUAWEI M-Pencil (3rd generation) stylus powered by NearLink technology, and the HUAWEI Smart Magnetic Keyboard, both tablet accessories, open up new possibilities for creation.

HUAWEI M-Pencil (3rd generation) connects to the tablet via NearLink, and supports 10,000+ pressure sensing levels and highly touch-response strokes, thanks to NearLink's low latency, powerful anti-interference capability, accurate positioning, as well as high throughput, concurrency, and reliability. MatePad's Colour Capture feature allows users to select a colour that catches their eye from another app, and create something directly with it.

There's also the all-new detachable HUAWEI Smart Magnetic Keyboard, which comes with a full-area touchpad, so that the tablet can look and feel like a laptop on a whim.

HUAWEI MatePad Pro 13.2" furthers the legacy of Huawei tablets, by featuring a breathtaking design, powerful creative tools, immersive entertainment, and on-the-go mobile office features, turning every user into a wellspring of creativity.

Where art meets tech

Huawei also unveiled the HUAWEI FreeClip, HUAWEI MatePad Air PaperMatte Edition, and HUAWEI MateBook D 16 at the launch.

HUAWEI FreeClip takes inventiveness to a next level with its C-bridge design, which makes on-the-go listening more snug, comfortable, and fashionable than ever before. The device was designed based on 10,000+ global human ear data, micron-level ergonomic craftsmanship, and tried-and-tested durability, as attested by the 25,000+ reliability tests. C-bridge Design serves as both a clip and a connector for the earbuds, to enhance wearing comfort across the board.

When used with the charging case, FreeClip supports up to 36 hours of listening. FreeClip can also auto-identify the wearer's left and right ears, and supports AI Crystal-Clear call and dual-device connections, making it a trendy decoration to your outfit, and a must-have audio device for frequent travellers and fitness enthusiasts.

HUAWEI MatePad Air PaperMatte Edition features a PaperMatte Display with a formidable 2800 x 1840 resolution and maximum refresh rate of 144 Hz, for pen-on-paper writing and paper-like reading.

HUAWEI MateBook D 16 offers an expansive view with its 16-inch Eye Comfort HUAWEI FullView Display, while weighing the same as a mainstream 15.6-inch laptop. The 13th Gen Intel® Core™ H-series processor handles intensive multi-tasking with absolute ease.

At the launch event, Huawei also announced its upcoming GoPaint Worldwide Creating Activity, set to begin on January 5, 2024. By initiating the Activity, Huawei offers a global platform for digital creators to showcase their works, and encourages people of all walks of life to unleash their creative side. For more details, please refer to Huawei's official website.

[1] The data comes from Huawei Lab, and the actual weight configuration, manufacturing process, and measurement method may vary.



