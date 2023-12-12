Nokia and Innova Solutions partner to deliver programmable network applications for enterprises using Nokia Network as Code platform

Nokia and Innova Solutions developing programmable network solutions for enterprises in financial services, asset management, and industrial workplace safety

Initial focus in North America and Europe , with other regions to follow later in 2024

ESPOO, Finland and ATLANTA, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nokia and Innova Solutions, a global digital transformation solutions provider, today announced a partnership that will utilize the Nokia Network as Code platform with developer portal (platform) to create and deliver programmable network solutions. The agreement will accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises in industries such as banking/financial services, transportation and logistics, technology, life sciences, retail, and industrial sectors.

Working through the platform's Software Development Kits (SDK) and open Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), teams of Innova application developers will use 5G network functionality and data that enables them to create new use cases across a diverse range of industries; and do so without needing to customize based on network architecture.

The use case opportunities are vast and varied, ranging from enhanced fraud protection and compliance using InnoWallet, Innova's digital wallet and payment platform, to remote health monitoring, asset tracking for transportation and logistics, and industrial and workplace safety with smart video solutions.

Through the platform, these applications will unlock 5G network capabilities for enterprises, such as dynamic bandwidth allocation, real-time location visualization, predictive maintenance, and event-driven triggers for security and safety responses.

Shkumbin Hamiti, Head of Network Monetization Platform, Cloud and Network Services, at Nokia, said: "We look forward to working with Innova and its team of application developers to generate use cases that solve a variety of pain points and needs for enterprises. Innova has a strong record of delivering solutions that enable companies to innovate, accelerate success, and improve business efficiency. With Nokia's Network as Code platform, Innova developers will have a strong programmable network foundation for building new use cases that quickly respond to enterprise market demands."

Raj Sadhu, SVP of the Hi-Tech Strategic Business Unit at Innova Solutions, said: "We're thrilled to partner with Nokia—a world-renowned organization that shares our passion for digital innovation. Combining Nokia's trusted mobile network technology with Innova's OSS/BSS expertise will enable us to bring revolutionary products to market. Leveraging the Network as Code platform, Innova and Nokia will continue to bring innovation to life for clients around the globe through groundbreaking programmable network solutions."

