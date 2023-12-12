Enghouse Enhances Video Conferencing Solutions

Partnership With Synergy SKY Advances Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, Cisco, Vidyo

MARKHAM, ON, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Enghouse Interactive, a leading provider of customer engagement solutions, today announced a strategic technology partnership with Synergy SKY, a leader in simplifying video communication across multiple platforms.

This important partnership marks a significant step in enhancing the interoperability and user experience in video conferencing. It focuses on Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Google Meet, Cisco and Enghouse proprietary video products Vidyo, Qumu and Lifesize.

Under this partnership, Enghouse Interactive's latest acquisition, Lifesize, will fully integrate Synergy SKY CONNECT, a leading solution for seamless video meetings. This integration expands and improves the customer experience by extending support to a wide range of video meeting technologies.

Enghouse Lifesize room systems, known for its high-definition video conferencing solutions, will benefit significantly from Synergy SKY CONNECT's intuitive and user-friendly meeting experience. This collaboration aligns with Enghouse Interactive's focus on superior communication solutions that cater to the evolving needs of businesses and their customers.

"We are delighted to partner with Synergy SKY," said Vince Mifsud, President of Enghouse. "Their innovative approach to video conferencing aligns perfectly with our strategy of offering customers choice when delivering exceptional customer experiences through our technology. This move is timely, considering more companies are returning to their offices in a full or hybrid model increasing the importance of quality video conferencing and collaboration in the global business landscape."

Ståle Reitan, CEO of Synergy SKY, added: "Our collaboration with Enghouse Interactive represents a significant milestone for us. We are dedicated to making video meetings as straightforward and efficient as possible. Joining forces with Enghouse Interactive, a company that shares our mission, will allow us to take our customer service to higher levels."

For more information about the partnership and the integrated solutions, please visit https://www.enghouseinteractive.com and https://www.synergysky.com.

Enghouse Interactive (EI), a subsidiary of Enghouse Systems Limited, is a global leader in contact center software and video technology solutions offering its customers and partners the valuable advantage of choice. EI empowers businesses to transform contact centers from cost centers into powerful growth engines. EI simplifies complex integrations through open standards and supporting various telephony technologies to ensure seamless customer accessibility across channels and locations.

Synergy SKY is bridging the gap between video meeting platforms, enabling seamless collaboration for individuals across diverse locations and devices. As an independent software development and sales company Synergy SKY is creating synergies between different meeting platforms and simplifies the user experience. Synergy SKY connects your video conference rooms to Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Google meetings. https://www.synergysky.com/

