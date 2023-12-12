CD&R Announces New Partners

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton, Dubilier & Rice ("CD&R" or the "Firm") announced today the appointment of three new Partners – Sid Jhaver, Jon Selib and Bill Berutti.

Mr. Jhaver joined CD&R in 2020 and has been integral in developing the Firm's presence in Europe and accelerating CD&R's focus on transactions in the healthcare sector. He has played a key role in the Firm's investments in UDG and the creation and development of Sharp and Inizio. Mr. Jhaver has spent the majority of his career evaluating private investment opportunities in the healthcare sector. Prior to joining CD&R, he worked for EQT Partners and Advent International. Mr. Jhaver earned a B.A. (Hons) in accounting, finance and business information systems from the University of Manchester.

Mr. Selib joined CD&R in 2022 and has played a critical role in CD&R's engagement with key external stakeholders. In this capacity, he serves as the Firm's leading strategic communications and public affairs resource relative to CD&R and its portfolio companies. Previously, Mr. Selib was the Senior Vice President of Global Policy & Public Affairs at Pfizer and a Partner at Hakluyt & Company. Before entering the private sector, Mr. Selib spent 12 years in the United States Senate, where he was Chief of Staff to Senator Max Baucus, the Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, as well as the Senator's Legislative Director and Counsel, and a Tax and Investigative Counsel on the Senate Finance Committee. Mr. Selib holds a B.A. with honors from Trinity College (CT) and a J.D. from the American University Washington College of Law.

Mr. Berutti joined CD&R in 2022 as an Operating Advisor to CD&R-managed funds and has been instrumental to the Firm's technology team in helping to source new investments and advise the funds' technology businesses. Mr. Berutti is the former CEO of Plex Systems, a software provider to the manufacturing sector. He has over 25 years of experience as a senior executive and leader in the enterprise software industry. Previously, Mr. Berutti served as President of BMC Software, a SaaS and software solutions provider, and prior to that, spent 17 years at PTC Inc., a publicly traded industrial software company. As an Operating Partner, Mr. Berutti will leverage his vast sector expertise and decades of leadership experience to promote strategic and operational initiatives across the funds' portfolio companies.

"For over 45 years, CD&R has aspired to build stronger and more sustainable businesses and deliver for our investors. We continue to believe our people, team and culture are fundamental to our growth and success," said Nate Sleeper, Chief Executive Officer of CD&R. "We are pleased to recognize Sid, Jon and Bill, three individuals who consistently demonstrate strong leadership, exemplify our deeply held values and play a key role in our commitment to support the companies in which we invest."

Founded in 1978, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) is a leading private investment firm with a strategy of generating strong investment returns by building stronger and more sustainable businesses through the combination of skilled investment experience and deep operating capabilities. In partnership with the management teams of its portfolio companies, CD&R takes a long-term view of value creation and emphasizes positive stewardship and impact. The firm invests in businesses that span a broad range of industries, including industrial, healthcare, consumer, technology and financial services end markets. CD&R is privately owned by its partners and has offices in New York and London. For more information, please visit www.cdr-inc.com and follow the firm's activities through LinkedIn and @CDRBuilds on X/Twitter.

