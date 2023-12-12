Boeing, Avolon Agree on New Order for 40 737 MAX Jets - Leading global aviation finance company plans incremental order to increase 737 MAX backlog to more than 110 unfilled orders

SEATTLE, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Avolon announced the Ireland-based lessor intends to purchase 40 more 737-8 airplanes to expand the lessor's 737 MAX portfolio – consisting of 737-8 and 737-10 variants – to more than 110 jets. Avolon also ordered 40 737-8s in June.

Boeing, Avolon Agree on New Order for 40 737 MAX Jets (PRNewswire)

The new order is subject to shareholder approval by Bohai Leasing Co, Ltd, Avolon's main shareholder, and will be posted to Boeing's Orders and Deliveries website when finalized.

"Today's order reflects our continuing optimism in the outlook for the aviation sector and strengthens our ability to meet customer needs in delivery slots out to 2030 when the availability of aircraft is very limited," said Avolon CEO Andy Cronin. "We have now committed to 80 new, fuel-efficient 737 MAX airplanes this year, supporting the transformation of our fleet to lower emissions airplanes. Avolon has been a long-standing supporter of the 737 MAX platform, delivering the 1000th 737 MAX produced earlier this year and the first ever 737 MAX in 2017. It is a pleasure to partner again with Boeing on this new order."

The 737 MAX provides Avolon's customers with greater flexibility across their network, while reducing fuel use and emissions by up to 20%. On average each airplane will save up to 8 million pounds of CO 2 annually compared to airplanes it replaces.

"With long-term travel demand expected to remain strong, we are ready to support lessors looking to increase their single-aisle portfolios with fuel-efficient jets capable of operating across various route networks," said Brad McMullen, Boeing senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing. "Avolon continues to be a significant and much valued customer for the 737 program. This repeat order, in the same year, demonstrates its confidence in the 737-8 and the value the airplane brings to its customers."

The 737-8, seating 162 to 210 passengers depending on configuration and with a range of up to 3,500 nautical miles, is the market's most versatile single-aisle airplane, capable of operating profitably on short- and medium-haul routes.

About Avolon

Avolon is a leading global aviation finance company connecting capital with customers to drive the transformation of aviation and the economic and social benefits of global travel. We pride ourselves on our deep customer relationships, our collaborative team approach, and our fast execution. We invest with a long-term perspective, diversifying risk and managing capital efficiently to maintain our strong balance sheet. Working with 147 airlines in 65 countries, Avolon has an owned, managed, and committed fleet of 897 aircraft, as of 30 September 2023. www.avolon.aero

About Boeing

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at boeing.com/careers.

