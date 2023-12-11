UNIQLO to Double North American Expansion with over 20 New Stores in U.S. and Canada in 2024

UNIQLO to Double North American Expansion with over 20 New Stores in U.S. and Canada in 2024

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global retailer UNIQLO will accelerate its rapid growth in North America with new stores across the U.S. and Canada in 2024. With a focus on eastern and western regions, including new markets, the brand looks to achieve its next milestone in the new year, doubling the current year's store openings with over 20 new locations planned throughout North America in 2024.

Since opening its first North American location in the U.S. in 2005, the brand has offered a unique guest experience with its innovative lineup of LifeWear for men, women, and kids. Through the lens of innovation, LifeWear clothing is designed to make everyone's life better. It is simple, high-quality, everyday clothing, thoughtfully crafted with life's needs in mind and is constantly evolving to modern life. The expansion builds upon the momentum the brand initiated in 2022 to reach 200 stores in North America by 2027.

"We couldn't be more excited to enter the next phase of our North American expansion plan and serve more customers in the U.S. and Canada," says Daisuke Tsukagoshi, CEO of UNIQLO North America. "Stores are the heartbeat of our business, where we can engage with our local communities, hear directly from our customers, and best understand their needs to continue to improve and perfect our products. We're looking forward to a big year ahead."

UNIQLO in North America reported significant growth for the fiscal year ending on August 31, 2023 , and expects the strong results to continue in 2024. While accelerating the pace of new store openings, the company expects to achieve double-digit sales growth in its existing stores.

With the recent success of UNIQLO's viral mini shoulder bag and exciting designer collaborations, the brand has gained global popularity and persists in building deeper connections with customers. UNIQLO continues to evolve its world-class retail experience as it opens in new markets and communities throughout North America.

The new UNIQLO stores opening in Spring 2024 are as follows:

U.S.:

Tacoma Mall ( Tacoma, Washington )

Alderwood Mall ( Lynnwood, Washington )

South Shore Plaza ( Braintree, Massachusetts )

Providence Place ( Providence, Rhode Island ) – NEW Market

Staten Island Mall ( Staten Island, New York )

Canada:

CF Fairview Mall ( Toronto )

CF Market Mall ( Calgary )

Scarborough Town Centre ( Toronto )

Bayshore Shopping Centre ( Ottawa )

UNIQLO Recruitment

The brand looks to expand its hiring efforts in each new market by creating a welcoming and inclusive space for all. UNIQLO encourages ambitious leaders to apply for the many opportunities via their career page. Additionally, UNIQLO will be hosting a series of career fairs where individuals can meet support reps and better understand the different roles that make up the organization. For more information, please visit their career page:

https://www.fastretailing.com/employment

Today UNIQLO has more than 2,400 stores worldwide, including 53 stores in the US, 19 stores in Canada and online at UNIQLO.com. Since opening its first store in Hiroshima in 1984, UNIQLO has created apparel that comes from the Japanese values of simplicity, quality, and longevity, featuring universal designs, supreme fit and comfort to improve the daily lives of its customers.

About UNIQLO and Fast Retailing

UNIQLO is a brand of Fast Retailing Co., Ltd., a leading Japanese retail holding company with global headquarters in Tokyo, Japan. UNIQLO is the largest of eight brands in the Fast Retailing Group, the others being GU, Theory, PLST, Comptoir des Cotonniers, Princesse tam.tam, J Brand and Helmut Lang. With global sales of approximately 2.3 trillion yen for the 2022 fiscal year ending August 31, 2022 (US $16.6 billion, calculated in yen using the end of August 2022 rate of $1 = 138.7 yen), Fast Retailing is one of the world's largest apparel retail companies, and UNIQLO is Japan's leading specialty retailer.

With a corporate statement committed to changing clothes, changing conventional wisdom and change the world, Fast Retailing is dedicated to creating great clothing with new and unique value to enrich the lives of people everywhere. For more information about UNIQLO and Fast Retailing, please visit www.uniqlo.com and www.fastretailing.com.

For media queries, please contact: samantha.levy@uniqlo-usa.com

UNIQLO will open over 20 new stores in the U.S. and Canada in 2024. (PRNewswire)

UNIQLO (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE UNIQLO