DutchX Receives 2023 Top Software and Tech Award by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DutchX , the industry leader in sustainable, tech-enabled urban logistics, has been named as one of the winners of this year's Top Software & Tech Award by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, which spotlights new-to-market software and technology solutions in the supply chain space. DutchX walked away from this fierce competition victorious, adding this industry accolade to their name. The award highlights Zadar: DutchX's groundbreaking, proprietary software for managing its 100% employee-based delivery workforce and complex urban logistics operations for some of the largest retailers in the world.

Comprising a web-based software for managers and mobile app for delivery specialists, Zadar automates, streamlines, and optimizes diverse processes. These encompass gamified training for workforce onboarding, self-scheduling, live operations management, automatic payroll processing, and more. With clear insights into workforce behavior and operational productivity, DutchX significantly enhances efficiency, gaining a competitive edge by driving cost savings for clients while maintaining the highest performance standards. The automation of critical points in the logistics life cycle enables DutchX to efficiently serve its clients, drive company profitability, scale up in existing markets, and positions the company for rapid entry and growth into new markets.

"Winning the Top Software & Tech Award is an incredible validation of DutchX's commitment to redefining urban logistics technologies and supply chain systems", says DutchX Co-Founder Ariella Azogui. "With years of experience in the same day and next day delivery industry, DutchX is familiar with the intricacies of a W-2 delivery workforce and challenges of optimizing the movement of goods all the way to the final mile."

"From robotics and warehouse automation to procurement and ERP software, WMS, TMS and supply chain visibility solutions, the supply chain software and technology sector continues to boom. These solutions (and many more) are designed to streamline, optimize, and innovate the supply chain and logistics space, and do so by incorporating emerging technologies and a path to efficiency," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

To view the full list of winners, please visit https://foodl.me/39lje2 .

About DutchX

DutchX is an industry leader in sustainable, tech-enabled urban logistics. Running large-scale mid- and last-mile operations, DutchX's client roster includes some of the biggest retailers in the world. With sustainability at the core of its mission, DutchX owns and maintains the largest delivery micromobile fleet in the country, effectively eliminating over 1M metric tons of CO2 emissions per year. Together with its proprietary technology and 100% employee-based delivery workforce, DutchX delivers results that set it apart from the rest. For more information on DutchX, visit www.dutchx.com .

About Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers, and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software, and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com and www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

