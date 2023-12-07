Kajeet and Carahsoft Partner to Provide Public Sector with Optimized IoT Connectivity, Software and Hardware Solutions

Public Sector Agencies Now Have Access to Powerful 5G Solutions

MCLEAN, Va., and RESTON, Va., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kajeet®, a leading wireless connectivity and device management provider for education, government, and commercial markets, and Carahsoft Technology Corp . , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as one of Kajeet's Public Sector distributors, making the company's industry-leading internet connectivity and management solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) and OMNIA Partners contracts.

Kajeet Logo (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to join forces with Carahsoft to bring the power of 5G to Public Sector agencies."

"We are thrilled to join forces with Carahsoft to bring the power of 5G to Public Sector agencies," said Esteban Ibarra, VP of Channel at Kajeet. "Our combined expertise will provide agencies with the tools they need to connect their communities, empower their workforce, and deliver critical services more effectively."

Kajeet's solutions, including Kajeet Sentinel®, Kajeet Concierge™, Kajeet SmartBus™, and Kajeet Private Wireless address the unique challenges faced by Public Sector agencies:

Kajeet Sentinel: This IoT Connectivity, Management, and Analytics platform empowers agencies with real-time device visibility, predictive insights, and AI-driven automation, optimizing fleet management and resource allocation.

Kajeet Concierge : This service streamlines IoT project deployment, ensuring rapid implementation and ongoing managed services, reducing IT burden and maximizing uptime.

Kajeet SmartBus : This secure, user-friendly WiFi solution transforms school buses into mobile learning hubs, bridging the digital divide for students on the go and closing the homework gap.

Kajeet Private Wireless: Kajeet makes it easy for any organization to implement its own private wireless or neutral host network solution.

Innovative connectivity solutions from Kajeet empower Public Sector agencies to enhance public safety, improve access to digital Government resources and close the digital divide through deployable and scalable tools. These 5G solutions enable school districts and educational institutions to empower students with secure, reliable high-speed Internet access for learning from any location. Additionally, they support healthcare providers in delivering telehealth visits and remote patient monitoring. Kajeet supplies secure and affordable 5G connectivity and management solutions tailored to the Public Sector, granting agencies the resources to effectively oversee the wireless devices crucial for the people and communities they serve.

"We are excited to add Kajeet to our expanding 5G Portfolio," said Mark DeMerse, Director of Carahsoft's 5G Solutions Vertical. "Amidst the rapid evolution of 5G in the Public Sector, staying aligned with connectivity advancements is paramount. Working with Kajeet and leveraging our reseller network equips us to provide the Government essential tools for wireless device management, bridging connectivity gaps in underserved communities and effectively meeting the needs of their constituents."

Kajeet's solutions are available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (888) 964-7379 or Kajeet@carahsoft.com.

About Kajeet

Kajeet offers optimized IoT connectivity, software, and hardware solutions that provide secure, dependable, and controlled internet connectivity to nearly 3,000 businesses, schools, districts, state, and local governments. Kajeet simplifies private wireless networks, allowing customers to design, install, and manage their networks seamlessly. Kajeet's award-winning management platform, Sentinel®, offers real-time data usage visibility, policy control management, custom content filters for added security, and versatile multi-network options. Since 2003, Kajeet has connected over a million devices worldwide for thousands of organizations. For further information, please visit kajeet.com.

Contact

Linda Jennings

248-521-3606

ljennings@kajeet.com

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for 5G, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

pr@carahsoft.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kajeet