Innovid to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) (the "Company"), an independent advertising platform for the delivery, personalization, and measurement of converged TV across linear, CTV, and digital, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences:

Seaport Digital Media & Advertising Conference

When: Monday, Dec . 11, 2023

Fireside Chat: 12:00 p . m . ET

Where: Virtual

Needham & Company Growth Conference

When: Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024

Fireside Chat: 8:45 a.m . ET

Where: New York , N . Y .

There will be a live video webcast for the Needham Conference, and a replay will be available for 90 days at investors.innovid.com. For more information regarding the conference, please visit Innovid's events page here .

About Innovid

Innovid (NYSE: CTV) powers advertising delivery, personalization, and measurement across linear, connected TV (CTV) and digital for the world's largest brands. Through a global infrastructure that enables cross-platform ad serving, data-driven creative, and measurement, Innovid offers its clients always-on intelligence to optimize advertising investment across channels, platforms, screens, and devices. Innovid is an independent platform that leads the market in converged TV innovation, through proprietary technology and exclusive partnerships designed to reimagine TV advertising. Headquartered in New York City, Innovid serves a global client base through offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit innovid.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X .

