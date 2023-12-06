Organic Wholesaler Bio Partner Outpacing the Competition with Infor's Industry Cloud Service

'We work more efficiently and can deploy our specialists in a more targeted manner than before' with Infor CloudSuite Food & Beverage

MUNICH, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced that Swiss food wholesaler Bio Partner has successfully implemented Infor CloudSuite Food & Beverage. Besides automating and accelerating business processes, the company benefits from the scalability, security and innovation of the Infor cloud platform powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Bio Partner Schweiz AG is the leading wholesale partner in the Swiss organic food market, based in Seon (Canton Aargau). The company supplies 3,500 customers in the specialist organic trade, retail, catering, and food processing industries with a full range of organic products and services. Due to the ongoing trend toward sustainable and organic food, demand at Bio Partner is growing, and the resulting business challenges are growing, too.

Bio Partner's previous locally-hosted ERP system could no longer meet the company's requirements, so its leaders looked for a solution that would cover the company's needs. That this should be a cloud solution was a given. Infor's industry cloud solution impressed with its baked-in food and beverage wholesale capabilities and future-proof innovations, helping Bio Partner to outpace the competition.

Infor CloudSuite Food & Beverage is specifically built for the food and beverage industry and provides proven business processes and preconfigured capabilities as a true public cloud service. Thanks to Infor's multi-tenant cloud strategy, Bio Partner benefits directly from innovations that are continuously being added, driven by the needs of all Infor users in the industry without having to do upgrades.

With Infor's cloud solution, Bio Partner improves the management of its inventory turnover and returns of excess and expired products. Especially when trading fruits, vegetables and dairy products, an efficient handling solution is crucial regarding products' shelf life.

Infor CloudSuite Food & Beverage also supports the Swiss wholesaler in managing its suppliers. With about 10,000 products, independently running workflows are essential to operate efficiently. One part of this is the automated connection of the ERP system to the web store, guaranteeing the electronic exchange of data between the company, customers and suppliers. Automating the invoicing process also plays a large part in increasing the company's efficiency.

"Infor provided us with the perfect solution for our needs. The industry-specific out-of-the-box features not only convinced us in theory, but also deliver on their promise in practice," says Hans-Ruedi Meyer, head of ICT at Bio Partner Schweiz AG. "We work more efficiently and can deploy our specialists in a more targeted manner than before. As we are affected by the shortage of skilled workers, this is crucial to make the best use of our resources."

"With Infor CloudSuite Food & Beverage, we offer companies like Bio Partner the opportunity to implement a single solution that covers all their needs. They also benefit from best practices of other customers through the multi-tenant architecture," said Bernhard von Berg, account manager at Infor. "We have already been able to implement various use cases at Bio Partner, and we are constantly working with the company to further exploit the potential of the Infor solution."

About Bio Partner

Bio Partner Schweiz AG is the leading partner in the Swiss organic market. The company supplies customers in the organic specialist trade, retail trade, catering, and processing industry with a full range of organic products and services. Further, they support entrepreneurs in the organic specialist trade in their development in the growing market environment and run their own organic specialist stores. The head office and logistics center are located in Seon (AG), and Bio Partner operate locations in all language regions of Switzerland. Approximately 400 employees serve organic customers with tasty organic products and inspiring stories. With their actions, the company makes a unique contribution to sustainable agriculture that secures livelihoods, a strong organic specialist trade and the availability of high-quality organic food for conscious consumers. Visit www.biopartner.ch/de/

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit www.infor.com.

