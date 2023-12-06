Console & Associates, P.C.: East River Medical Imaging Reports Data Breach Exposing Social Security Numbers and other Sensitive Information of 605k Patients and Employees

MARLTON, N.J., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Approximately 605,000 people are being notified that their Social Security numbers and other confidential information were compromised when an unauthorized party was able to access the computer network of East River Medical Imaging, a diagnostic imaging and radiology practice based in New York City, New York. The data breach lawyers at Console & Associates, P.C. are investigating claims on behalf of anyone affected by the East River Medical Imaging breach, hoping to fully inform them of the risks they face in the wake of the breach as well as their legal rights.

The sensitive personal data of 605,809 patients has been compromised. Now, patients' full names, Social Security numbers, contact information, insurance information, and medical information may be in the hands of criminals, putting them at a significantly higher risk of identity theft and other frauds. The incident also affected the names, contact information, financial account information, and driver's license numbers of employees.

On November 22, 2023, East River Medical Imaging filed notice with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights as well as a website notice describing a data breach affecting patients and employees.

East River Medical Imaging notes that the incident stemmed from a cyberattack in which an unauthorized party was able to access its network between August 31, 2023 and September 20, 2023, including certain files containing confidential patient information.

The list of sensitive patient information that was exposed includes:

Names,

Social Security numbers,

Contact information,

Insurance information, and

Medical information.

