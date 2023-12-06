Appian Named a 2023 Tech100 Honoree by the Northern Virginia Technology Council

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) today announced its recognition as a 2023 NVTC Tech100 honoree by the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC). The NVTC Tech100 awards celebrate forward-thinking companies, top executives, and emerging leaders who are making significant contributions to innovation, implementing breakthrough technologies, and driving economic growth in the National Capital Region.

"Appian is one of a few public software companies headquartered in the greater Washington D.C. area. We're proud to be recognized by NVTC as a Tech100 Honoree," said Matt Calkins, CEO of Appian.

The NVTC Tech100 honorees were selected by a panel of independent judges and comprise 61 tech companies, 33 executives, and six emerging leaders who have demonstrated dedication, vision, and innovation in the region.

"Congratulations to Appian and all of this year's Tech100 honorees—a cross-section of innovators from the tech sectors of cyber, cloud, AI, software development, data centers, government IT and commercial tech," said Jennifer Taylor, NVTC president and CEO. "I am so inspired by the positive impact these honorees have on the technology field. Our region continues to be one of the nation's leading tech hubs—and with the exponential growth of responsible and trustworthy AI, our future is brighter than ever."

The Appian Platform brings organizations the low-code development and AI process automation capabilities they need to keep up with the fast pace of modern business. Key platform components make it easy to leverage AI for powerful end-to-end process automation solutions , including Appian's patented SAIL and data fabric architecture, AI Copilot design assistant, and private AI approach that keeps your data secure.

Organizations like Aon , JLR , and The United States Army trust Appian with their secure enterprise operations.

About Appian

Appian is a software company that automates business processes. The Appian AI Process Platform includes everything you need to design, automate, and optimize even the most complex processes, from start to finish. The world's most innovative organizations trust Appian to improve their workflows, unify data, and optimize operations—resulting in better growth and superior customer experiences. For more information, visit appian.com . [Nasdaq: APPN]

About the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC):

NVTC is the trade association representing the Northern Virginia technology community. Serving as one of the nation's largest technology councils, NVTC supports companies from all sectors of the industry, including small businesses, startups, Fortune 100 technology companies, government contractors, service providers, academic institutions, and nonprofit organizations. With over 460 members, NVTC is a vital resource for networking, educational opportunities, policy advocacy, industry promotion, fostering strategic relationships, and branding the region as a major global technology center. Learn more at www.nvtc.org.

