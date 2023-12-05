Stairwell Announces Cloudflare Integration Offering DNS Analysis for Malware Research

SAN FRANCISCO and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Stairwell, a recognized innovator in the cybersecurity space, unveiled the launch of a new integration between Cloudflare's lightning-fast DNS resolver and Stairwell's automated malware analysis capabilities.

A no-cost offering built upon Cloudflare's lauded 1.1.1.1 DNS resolver, the Cloudflare + Stairwell integration combines the internet's fastest, privacy-first DNS service with an added layer of both automated and researcher-driven malware analysis powered by Stairwell.

Eric Foster, VP of Business Development at Stairwell, said, "This integration adds Stairwell's incredible machine-driven automated malware and threat analysis, along with a human overlay of the Stairwell Threat Research team, to provide additional insight and research on emerging threats for users of the Cloudflare-powered Stairwell DNS service. We believe in Cloudflare's mission to help build a better internet, and this solution can help."

The integrated service offering will aid in identifying malicious software and malicious activity in the networks that utilize the solution. While currently in a private rollout phase, organizations and individuals interested in this Cloudflare DNS resolver with the Stairwell malware analysis integration are encouraged to contact Stairwell for further details.

About Stairwell

Stairwell, recognized on Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023, is at the forefront of redefining threat detection and response. Through innovative automation of key facets of security operations, incident response, and threat hunting, Stairwell delivers the tools organizations need to detect the previously undetectable, and stay ahead of evolving cybersecurity threats.

