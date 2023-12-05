Prime Therapeutics announces Ken Bodmer as chief financial officer

EAGAN, Minn., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Prime Therapeutics LLC/Magellan Rx Management LLC (Prime/MRx) announces that it has appointed Ken Bodmer as chief financial officer (CFO), effective Dec. 4, 2023.

Ken Bodmer, chief financial officer, Prime Therapeutics (PRNewswire)

"Ken is an extraordinary leader with a deep understanding of the markets we serve and brings a unique blend of financial and operational expertise coupled with a proven track record of success," said Mostafa Kamal, president and chief executive officer at Prime. "I've always believed the role of CFO is about much more than managing the numbers. It's about shaping the financial strategy of the company in ways that align with our core values and mission and Ken is the right person to do just that."

Bodmer has more than 20 years of experience in business and financial leadership in both pharmacy benefit management and specialty pharmacy. Prior to joining Prime/MRx, Bodmer most recently served as both president and CFO at PANTHERx Rare, a rare-disease pharmacy focused on caring for patients with complex conditions. Prior to joining PANTHERx, Bodmer held leadership positions at CVS Health. His previous experience also includes both CFO and chief operating officer roles at Accredo, as well as key financial leadership roles at Medco (now Express Scripts) and Catamaran (now OptumRx).

"I am honored to join Prime/MRx at such a pivotal time in the health care industry," said Bodmer. "Prime/MRx's capabilities, reach and unique vision position the company to reimaging pharmacy management at a time when it matters more than ever. I'm looking forward to being part of that success."

Bodmer completed his Master of Business Administration from Seton Hall University and his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Villanova University. He is a member of the Financial Executive Institute, the Institute of Management Accountants, the American Institute of CPAs, and the Academy for Healthcare Management.

About Prime Therapeutics + Magellan Rx

Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) is a diversified pharmacy solutions organization serving health plans, employers and government programs. Prime is collectively owned by 19 Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans, subsidiaries or affiliates of those plans. Magellan Rx Management LLC, a Prime Therapeutics LLC Company, is a pioneer in specialty and medical drug management and a leader in serving public sector state government programs. Together Prime and Magellan Rx provide a wide range of clients with solutions that bridge the distance between medical and pharmacy management. For more information visit primetherapeutics.com and magellanrx.com or follow us on X (Twitter) at @Prime_PBM and @Magellan_Rx.

Contact: Denise Lecher

Director, public relations

612.777.5763

denise.lecher@primetherapeutics.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Prime Therapeutics LLC