Hyundai IONIQ 5 Wins Spot on Car and Driver's 10Best Trucks and SUVs List for the Second Year in a Row

Car and Driver Evaluates Each Contender Versus its Peers Using a 100-Point Scale, Basing Each Score on Intended Purpose, Value and Vehicle Operation

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hyundai IONIQ 5 was awarded a coveted spot on Car and Driver's 10Best list for the second year in a row. The publication's 10Best list recognizes 2024's best trucks, sport-utility vehicles (SUVs) and crossover vehicles annually. As a previous winner, IONIQ 5 was invited to defend its spot on the list. This new 10Best honor adds to a long list of awards and accolades for the IONIQ 5 including Car and Driver's 2022 EV of the Year.

The IONIQ 5 is photographed in Nashville, Tenn. on May 27, 2022. (PRNewswire)

"Being recognized by Car and Driver on its 10Best Trucks and SUVs list for a second year in a row is especially gratifying because trucks and SUVs represent 80 percent of new-vehicle purchases in America today," said Olabisi Boyle, vice president of product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. "We're excited that Car and Driver's editors have again validated that IONIQ 5's impressive range, sleek design, superior technology, and best-in-class ultra-fast charging capabilities combine to make this model one of the best choices for anyone looking for an SUV. IONIQ 5 is one of the most-awarded EVs on the market."

"The Ioniq 5's fast charging speeds and responsive acceleration continue to make us smile, but it successfully defends its spot on the 10Best list this year because it combines value, space, refinement, and efficiency in a way that escapes other five-passenger SUVs," said Tony Quiroga, editor-in-chief, Car and Driver.

Car and Driver's signature 10Best award isn't just about what's new this year. Previous winners have the chance to return to defend their spot on the list. To compete for 10Best, vehicles must be on sale in the month of January 2024 and have a starting price (including any federal tax and destination charges) under $110,000. After two weeks of driving more than 80 new cars, trucks, and SUVs that meet those criteria, the Car and Driver editors assign each vehicle a score of zero to 100. The votes are tallied and averaged to arrive at the 10Best of 2024.

Full coverage of the Car and Driver 10Best lists can be found in the January issue, available everywhere by December 26, and online at CarandDriver.com here (10Best Cars) and here (10Best Trucks and SUVs).

