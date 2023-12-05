duPont REGISTRY Group names Javier Villamizar and Sandeep Chugani to Board of Directors

Operating Partner at SoftBank Investment Advisors, Javier Villamizar, and Senior Partner and Managing Director at Boston Consulting Group, Sandeep Chugani, Bring Decades of Strategic Growth and Elevation

MIAMI, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- duPont REGISTRY Group announces the nomination of Javier Villamizar and Sandeep Chugani to its Board of Directors. These dynamic additions will bring decades of invaluable expertise, credibility, and strategic guidance, and further strengthen the Group's expansion.

"We're thrilled to have Javier and Sandeep join our Board," says Christian Clerc, Chairman of duPont REGISTRY Group. "Their profound track record of advising and guiding companies will be paramount to our success as we continue building our luxury automotive ecosystem."

Villamizar has extensive experience in technology and telecom ventures, bringing his unique perspective from the financial and technology industry. Chugani has over three decades of experience in senior operating roles and retail consulting, specializing in growth strategies. Together, they will play a key role in the expansion of duPont REGISTRY Group's products and services.

"These impressive partners have been tremendous resources to our team, and I'm confident that they will be an invaluable asset to our Board," adds Antoine Tessier, CEO of duPont REGISTRY Group. "Their professional acumen for the consumer and luxury markets will be vital as we seek to expand the ecosystem through new product development and acquisitions, allowing us to truly deliver on being the one-stop shop for the ultimate luxury car experience."

Javier Villamizar, currently an Operating Partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers, leverages his operational expertise to support global expansion within the SoftBank Vision Fund's portfolio. His diverse career spans entrepreneurial ventures, successful roles at Motorola, and key contributions to Brightstar's expansion into over 30 markets, culminating in his impactful involvement in Greensill's global technology and telecom practice.

"The duPont REGISTRY is a strong and trustworthy brand and I am honored to be a part of this vision to build on top of it a transactional digital marketplace for the luxury consumer space," explains Villamizar.

In Chugani's 18 years at Boston Consulting Group, he has led the Miami and New Jersey offices, the company's North American retail sector, and its global transformation practice.

His focus areas span operating models, organizational effectiveness, and large-scale transformation. On the Board, Chugani will play an integral part in matters of diligence and strategic direction as the company continues to expand its portfolio and cater to the high-end automotive lifestyle.

"I'm honored to join the duPont REGISTRY Group Board of Directors. Luxury cars right now are at the nexus of culture, business, and growth. It's an incredible time for the sector, and I am thrilled to bring my experience in transforming organizations and help the leadership team put an even sharper strategic lens to their already strong plans," says Chugani.

The duPont REGISTRY Group offers unique experiences and products tailored to car enthusiasts across every stage of their journey – as they grow from dreamers to collectors. Today, the ecosystem includes duPont REGISTRY , Sotheby's Motorsport , Canossa Events , Cavallino , and FerrariChat .

At the heart of the Driven Lifestyle division lies the duPont REGISTRY Group , the world's leading luxury ecosystem that encapsulates the culture, community and commerce of the high-end automotive lifestyle. Built by some of the biggest names in the luxury automotive space, duPont REGISTRY Group represents a vibrant community of hundreds of thousands of members nurtured over nearly four decades. Its portfolio includes duPont REGISTRY, Sotheby's Motorsport, Canossa Events, Cavallino, and FerrariChat.

