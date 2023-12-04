TECNO Launches "Don't Stop Rising" Campaign, Inspiring Filipino Youth to Reach New Heights

Through authentic storytelling and local influencers, TECNO sparks inspiration and innovation, fostering an unstoppable spirit in the heart of the Philippines.

MANILA, Philippines, Dec. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative technology brand TECNO today launched its brand campaign "Don't Stop Rising" in the Philippines, marked by the unveiling of its new brand manifesto video "Never Not Ready". With its finger on the pulse of Filipino youth, TECNO highlights the incredible drive of young Filipinos to forge their own path and create their own opportunities. The campaign serves as a dynamic call to action, urging young people across the country to embrace every moment, make it their own, and never stop rising to be their best selves.

This campaign takes flight with a compelling and creative music manifesto"Never Not Ready", transcending traditional brand films. The video embodies the core spirit of contemporary Filipino youth – they do not wait for the perfect moment to be prepared; instead, they seize the opportunity to rise: A fashionista can discover creative ways to express herself on social media by using light from just a CD; a game lover never misses opportunities to enhance his gaming skills, even when waiting for coffee; a passerby can grab a basketball that comes to his feet, shoot and score; and a dancer can spontaneously choreograph and create captivating TikTok content anytime, anywhere.

The video authentically reflects the attitude and spirit of contemporary youth in the Philippines. As TECNO's Chief Brand Officer, Lucia Liu shared: "We deeply understand Filipino consumers, which is why TECNO is initiating this exciting campaign after TECNO's rise in the Philippines in recent years. Today we are not just launching a marketing campaign but creating something that deeply resonates with the essence of Filipinos, establishing an emotional connection with them and giving them a strong voice-out about their inspiring 'Never Not Ready' attitude to life."

Indeed, positioned at the forefront of business and innovation in the Asia-Pacific region, the Philippines is experiencing rapid economic growth. Simultaneously, the youth in the Philippines are rising to keep pace with the nation's development, including pursuing higher education to meet global standards. Furthermore, the rising spirit of young Filipinos is to create their own opportunities in life instead of waiting for the perfect chance to find them. This spirit is seamlessly reflected in the daily lives of the local youth – always prepared to seize opportunities, showcasing unlimited potential and creativity.

The stories in the manifesto video are all drawn from the real-life experiences of Filipino youth. Take starring influencer Kush Obusan and CJ Villafuerte's journeys as examples. Back in her university days, Kush was already active in the fashion industry as a fashion photographer. While her peers were still on campus, preparing for future careers, Kush was ready to pursue her dream. Now, she has become an influential voice in fashion for Gen Z on social media. CJ's story is equally compelling. His passion and talent for gaming propelled him into the gaming livestream industry, laying the foundation for his subsequent success. Today, he not only livestreams games but also manages ventures in property leasing, restaurants, and skincare. In his words, "In every battle I face in a game, I see it as an opportunity to strive for victory and to rise for a better self, just as I face every day in my life. I am 'Never Not Ready' for the daily challenges we encounter."

The manifesto serves as a prelude to upcoming campaigns and the eagerly awaited 12.12 and Christmas season big promotions in the Philippines. TECNO is set to engage its audience further by encouraging them to share their own "Don't Stop Rising" stories on social media to win TECNO Xmas Rising Gift Boxes. Additionally, during the offline pop-up store event at SM Mall of Asia from Dec 1 to Dec 21, customers can buy any TECNO Phone and have their Christmas wish granted, while those who visit the pop-up shop, post a social media check-in, can also stand a chance to win big prizes. More TECNO product discounts and freebies will be offered through a series of market activities in the Philippines during this peak season.

In essence, the "Don't Stop Rising" campaign serves as a living expression of the overarching brand ethos, encapsulated by the resolute commitment to "Stop at Nothing". It also aligns seamlessly with TECNO's global endeavors, exemplified by the brand's previous campaign – "Don't Stop Exploring Life's New Angles" – designed to inspire youth in India to unearth their true passions. Collectively, these initiatives manifest TECNO's brand essence, transcending mere rhetoric to become a guiding force within local operations. TECNO stands not only as a provider of technological innovation but as a catalyst for substantial progress, and a pioneer of technologies that enable global youth to rise to their full potential.

