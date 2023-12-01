Medical Solutions appoints new CFO

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Solutions today announced Denise Dettingmeijer as the company's new Chief Financial Officer, effective Dec. 1, 2023. She succeeds Dan Shedivy, who will remain with the company through early January to support a smooth transition. Dettingmeijer has been recognized as a visionary leader with more than 20 years of experience as a CFO—most recently serving as CFO of Randstad North America and Global Businesses and acting as the Managing Director of Global Finance Transformation. She previously served in executive roles at Aleris International, Inc., Alcoa Inc., and ADAC Laboratories Europe, among other professional accomplishments.

Medical Solutions announced Denise Dettingmeijer as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer, effective Dec. 1, 2023. (PRNewswire)

Medical Solutions, headquartered in Omaha, Neb., is one of the nation's largest healthcare talent ecosystems connecting nurses and allied health clinicians with hospitals and healthcare systems across the country. As CFO, Dettingmeijer will lead the company's financial operations and strategic growth planning processes across its various locations.

"Denise brings valuable insight and a diverse set of expertise to our team," said Craig Meier, CEO of Medical Solutions. "Her wealth of experience and dedication to servant leadership seamlessly aligns with our company's culture, mission, and goals. Her proven track record of stellar leadership, expertise in process improvement, and commitment to excellence ideally position her to further strengthen our financial strategy. We look forward to achieving new milestones together and propelling our organization towards continued success."

In addition to her strong financial background, Dettingmeijer is also an active advocate of diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB), previously serving as co-chair of Randstad's Executive Diversity Council, and establishing several business resource groups surrounding DEIB. She received her bachelor's degree in management and human resource development and her master's degree in finance from the University of Connecticut.

"I am eager to start this exciting journey with Medical Solutions, a leading healthcare talent provider that has clearly differentiated itself in the industry over the course of its expansion," said Dettingmeijer. "I look forward to collaborating with the talented team to drive innovation and lead the company to even greater accomplishments."

Meier added, "Dan Shedivy has played an integral role in growing Medical Solutions since joining the company in May 2019. Our entire team is extremely grateful for his leadership, guidance, and dedication over the years. His many contributions to the organization will have a lasting impact, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

ABOUT MEDICAL SOLUTIONS

Medical Solutions is one of the nation's largest healthcare talent ecosystems. Together with its family brands, Aureus Medical Group, Matchwell, HOST Healthcare, FocusOne Solutions, and WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions, Medical Solutions connects nurses, allied health clinicians, and clinical leaders with healthcare facilities across the U.S. Its service offerings include contingent staffing, managed services, strike staffing, permanent placement, local contract, per diem, and international staffing. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Medical Solutions maintains office locations in San Diego, California; Denver, Colorado; Cincinnati, Ohio; Tupelo, Mississippi; Durham, North Carolina; and Tampa and Jacksonville Beach, Florida.

