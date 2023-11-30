NomuPay accelerates growth through acquisition of Total Processing

NomuPay to enhance their gateway-agnostic payment offering through the addition of merchant servicing capabilities like recurring transaction management, risk analytics and payment orchestration.

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - NomuPay , a modern end-to-end payment platform purpose built for expansion into regions of high cross-border and ecommerce growth, has acquired merchant services and bespoke payment processing solution provider, Total Processing. Terms of the deal have not been disclosed. NomuPay has confirmed the deal is a mixture of stock and cash. The deal, which comes just months after NomuPay's Series A funding announcement , will enable the Ireland-based company to accelerate their business expansion efforts throughout Southeast Asia, Europe, Turkey as well as enter the Middle East.

Previously named as one of the UK's fastest growing private financial technology companies by The Sunday Times, Total Processing's unique selling proposition is multifaceted. While the company prides itself on offering intuitive merchant services, including recurring-based payment collections and innovative merchant-facing portal, it was the organisation's unwavering dedication to customer service that ultimately captured the attention of NomuPay CEO, Peter Burridge. "In an industry that's plagued by over-automation, chatbots and so-called 'simple' solutions, Total Processing stands out as a company that truly cares about the merchant's experience," explained Burridge. "What impressed me the most was the team's mission and drive to become the 'most customer focused payments business in the world'; it's apparent at every stage of the value chain. From streamlining the onboarding process, to improving authorisation rates and simplifying chargeback management, Total Processing's consultative approach is maniacally focused on improving each and every one of their merchants' businesses."

Engineered to simplify fragmented payment infrastructure throughout Southeast Asia, Europe and Turkey; NomuPay's Unified Payments (uP) Platform provides scalable payment solutions and robust data management capabilities that are gateway agnostic. With the integration of Total Processing's merchant-centric services, the company plans to maintain this agnostic approach, providing gateway and payment service provider partners with turnkey reporting dashboards, transaction monitoring tools, multi-currency treasury management and cross-border disbursement capabilities. A licensed provider in Europe and multiple Southeast Asian countries, NomuPay will provide Total Processing with additional acquiring capabilities in Hong Kong, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines and the European Union. "Having NomuPay's acquiring capabilities underpinning our merchant servicing offering is a big leap forward, we're aligned in our customer-first approach, and this partnership will supercharge Total Processing's growth." said Robert Pailin, Total Processing's CEO. "With more resources we'll be able to innovate tech faster, expand into new markets, and bring even greater value to our merchants. Exciting times ahead!"

Following the acquisition, NomuPay plans to further scale Total Processing's merchant tooling into Hong Kong and other key Southeast Asian markets. The company will also leverage Total Processing's presence in the UK and UAE to further bolster their European operations and grow market share in the Middle East. "At NomuPay, our goal is to provide our customers with an 'all-access pass' to payments, future-proofing their ability to successfully scale in high-growth regions," said Burridge. "The acquisition of Total Processing will enable us to unlock that access through dedicated solutioning and customer-driven servicing.

Since announcing their funding round earlier this year NomuPay has continued to grow and expand their product offering. This includes the recent launch of their payout capabilities, which enables merchant disbursements throughout Europe, Southeast Asia and the Pacific Islands.

About NomuPay

The modern end-to-end payment solution, NomuPay's Unified Payment (uP) Platform makes it easy to accept payments and send payouts in Europe and across the expansion markets of Southeast Asia and Turkey through a single integration. Purpose-built to support your international growth efforts, the uP Platform's secure API unlocks a wide range of payment acceptance methods, including card, buy-now-pay-later solutions, instalment payment plans, and local alternative payment methods in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, the Philippines and Turkey. Architected to enable payouts based on your organisation's unique payment workflows, NomuPay's uP Platform provides payment providers, large enterprises, and sophisticated marketplaces with end-to-end payment visibility and traceability.

Founded in 2021, NomuPay is Institutional funded and has a presence in Dublin, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Istanbul and Bangkok. The executive team is comprised of industry veterans with previous experience at Hyperwallet (a PayPal Service), US Bank, Barclays, Ingenico, Evo Payments, and American Express.

For more information about NomuPay, visit: https://nomupay.com/

Follow us on Linkedin at https://linkedin.com/company/nomupay

About Total Processing

Established in 2015, Total Processing is transforming the payment industry with a relentless focus on customer-centricity. Based in Manchester, the company offers tailored payment solutions to simplify the merchant experience, enhanced reporting, and a market leading recurring payments platform. With access to an extensive network of acquirers, and a diverse range of payment methods, Total Processing is driving higher approval rates and revenue for businesses worldwide.

Total Processing's unwavering dedication to its customers, coupled with its cutting-edge payment technology, is setting new industry standards. Whether through innovative payment solutions or advanced fraud prevention tools, Total Processing empowers businesses to thrive in the digital economy.

For more information about Total Processing, please visit: https://www.totalprocessing.com/

Follow us on Linkedin: https://uk.linkedin.com/company/total-processing

