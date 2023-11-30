MAKING ITS ALL-INCLUSIVE DEBUT, MARRIOTT HOTELS WILL BRING UNFORGETTABLE AND HIGHLY EXPERIENTIAL ADVENTURES, PERFECT FOR THE ENTIRE FAMILY

As the All-Inclusive sector continues to thrive, Marriott Hotels will set itself apart bringing 'Wonderful Hospitality. Always.' to every aspect of the guest experience – from enriching artist workshops to lively poolside service.

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy officially welcomes Marriott Hotels to its portfolio of immersive getaways. Beginning in early 2024 with Marriott Cancun, An All-Inclusive Resort, guests of all ages are invited to connect with one another – and the local culture – through enriching experiences, engaging entertainment, and dynamic hospitality.

With nearly 600 hotels and resorts, Marriott Hotels has already made an indelible mark on both the modern business and leisure traveler. Excitingly, its consistent delivery of heartfelt service and living legacy of placing people first has brought with it a wave of family travelers, finding brand loyalty being passed down from generation to generation. This momentum, paired with the rising popularity of hassle-free trip planning and intergenerational travel, presents an opportunity to invite new and loyal travelers of Marriott Bonvoy's flagship hotel brand to embark on this next journey of relaxation and exploration.

All-inclusive resorts are becoming increasingly popular, and even more so with families. While convenience and stress-free planning play a part in why, it is the need for deeper connections and desire to experience new activities without hesitation that is guiding travelers' decisions. Marriott Hotels All-Inclusive Resorts will stand by creating a space where every generation of traveler will be met with comfort, connection, and excitement, leaving them free to explore their passions, enrich themselves in the destination and make lasting memories with loved ones.

From the moment of arrival, each day will be theirs to curate, providing them with delicious culinary options, a calendar of family-friendly activities, nightly entertainment and more - all of which will be fused with a true sense of the local culture and lead by the exceptional and heartfelt Marriott Hotels associates. While programming and activities will evolve throughout the year, standout experiences will include:

The Greatroom is a signature concept for Marriott Hotels, with a unique twist created especially for All-Inclusive properties. As the hub of the resort experience, it's a place where guests can come together to socialize between activities. With a captivating design and a seamless flow from indoor to outdoor, it's also an opportunity to further connect with the locale. From the moment they enter, guests can immediately transition into vacation mode as they are treated to a signature arrival soda refresher, inspired by iconic crafted sodas and a nod to the brand's heritage, while bonding with others in this shared experience.

Novice-to-Expert Artist Workshops will offer a unique program of activities designed to improve guests' sense of fulfillment. They can learn about the destination through the eyes of local craftspeople, with hands-on classes and experiences that broaden horizons for engaging with one another as well as the local culture.

Elevated Amenities and Rich Entertainment will cover a broad range and be designed with every type of guest experience in mind. Whether seeking 'me time or we time,' guests will be delighted with options such as the dynamic pools and water slides, unique pop-up cinema moments, nightly entertainment and beachside family picnics.

A Seat at the Table for Every Generation is a guarantee with the well-rounded restaurant offerings available at every resort. Guests will be able to indulge in familiar cuisine with nostalgic touches, such as the signature burger and shake restaurant; beach-inspired eateries; and unique pop-up experiences and rituals, including Alice's Tamale Ritual, an afternoon festivity that is steeped in the heritage of the Marriott name and will bring guests together around a delicious and memorable culinary experience.

"Understanding the importance of family connections, Marriott Hotels All-Inclusive concept is designed to meet and exceed the evolving needs of multigenerational travelers," said Drew Iddings, Vice President, Premium Classic Brands, Marriott Hotels. "In its simplest form, all-inclusive stays are about wanting to relax, feel taken care of and create memories together – all in one place. As a brand that has always been focused on fostering moments of bonding and delivering on feelings of connection, hospitality, and trust, who better to be servicing the travelers who seek this style of vacation? We are ready to help families find fun and fulfillment during their travels, starting in Cancun and through to Jamaica and Tunisia, some of the world's most captivating destinations."

The debut property - Marriott Cancun, An All-Inclusive Resort - will open in early 2024 and travelers are now able to book reservations. The 450-room resort will include nine specialty restaurants; unique daily pop-up experiences; exciting water features, such as a lazy river and water slides; and a variety of special entertainment to support connection and celebrate local culture. Additional Marriott Hotels All-Inclusive Resorts are set to debut throughout 2024 and 2025 including Marriott Puerto Vallarta, An All-Inclusive Resort and Marriott Djerba, An All-Inclusive Resort – Tunisia.

