FERRERO® NORTH AMERICA DEBUTS NEW HOLIDAY TREATS TO HELP MAKE SEASONAL CELEBRATIONS EVEN MORE SPECIAL

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's officially the holiday season, and Ferrero is pleased to debut new seasonal offerings and bring back a few fan favorites to help make your holiday moments that much sweeter.

Whether you're throwing a holiday party, gifting the host or hostess, or shopping for someone special, there are a slew of tasty treats to choose from. Featuring exciting new products and returning fan favorites, ranging from chocolates to candy, cookies, mints, and spreads, Ferrero's seasonal products are sure to delight, no matter the occasion.

"The holiday season is about making memories and our robust lineup of festive, limited-edition products can be the catalyst in helping loved ones do just that," said Jim Klein, Chief Customer Officer, Ferrero North America. "Whether families want to celebrate every day in December with the Kinder Holiday Mix Countdown Calendar or bake something delicious with Nutella, there are so many opportunities to create magical holiday moments with Ferrero."

Details on select items within Ferrero North America's 2023 holiday lineup can be found below. All products are available at retailers nationwide in store and online for a limited time. While supplies last.

New holiday offerings:

Ferrero Collection® Grand Assortment : An assortment of decadent chocolates that features two new additional flavors; Cappuccino, a creamy, luscious filling combining the distinctive flavor of coffee and the delicate taste of milk, all encased within a crunchy shell. Manderly®, a crunchy specialty with a velvety hazelnut creamy filling, a sweet prelude to the unmistakable taste of almond at its heart. The assortment also features our traditional Ferrero Rocher®, and Raffaello® (a California white almond and coconut from the Pacific Islands). Available in 12 and 24 counts.

Kinder® Holiday Mix Countdown Calendar: The perfect way to countdown to Christmas! Each of the 24 windows contains a delicious Kinder treat including: Hollow Figures, chocolate Mini Eggs, Kinder Chocolate, Happy Hippo and Schoko Bons.

Kinder® Chocolate Mini Friends Creamy Milk Chocolate: Classic Kinder taste with delicious, smooth milk chocolate with a creamy, milky filling. Individually wrapped in seasonal Santa packaging – perfect to enjoy with loved ones!

Kinder® Chocolate Mini Friends Crispy Cookie: Classic Kinder taste with delicious, smooth milk chocolate with a creamy, milky filling and crispy cookie bits. Individually wrapped in adorable penguin packaging - great to share with family and friends!

Nutella® Glass Holiday Jars : Available in the U.S. for the first time in a glass format with four unique holiday designs, this is the perfect gift to collect for yourself or gift to baking enthusiasts to elevate holiday recipes and add extra cheer to kitchen counters.

Keebler® Fudge Stripes Elf® Gingerbread Cookies : In partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, this is a festive take on the beloved Fudge Stripes, featuring the sweet taste of gingerbread, complemented by delicious white fudge, to celebrate the 20 th anniversary of the iconic movie, Elf . Each pack features four unique designs based on fan-favorite scenes from the film. 1

Tic Tac® Naughty Mints : Sour Cherry Lumps of Coal to help you tell your friends that they have made the naughty list. This new flavor is the perfect gift or stocking stuffer! For those on the nice list, they can enjoy the returning Tic Tac Nice flavor, candy cane. Tic Tac Naughty or Nice packs sold separately.

Holiday Assorted Chocolate Minis (85 count): There's something for everyone in this chocolate minis bag with festive packaging featuring an assortment of individually wrapped fan favorites such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH® and Baby Ruth®. Put them in candy bowls around the house and/or office and share with friends, family, and co-workers to get into the holiday spirit!

Seasonal fan favorites:

Ferrero Rocher® Gift Box: Add a touch of luxury to the holiday season. Available in counts of 12, 16 and 24, these premium chocolates in iconic gold wrappers are sure to elevate holiday tablescapes.

Kinder Joy® Holiday Eggs: Open a world of surprise this holiday season with Kinder Joy! Half of the egg contains two creamy layers topped with crispy wafer bites filled with cocoa cream. The other half contains an exciting surprise toy. Great stocking stuffers!

Kinder Bueno ® Mini Share Pack: Contains crispy, creamy individually wrapped milk chocolate pieces that are perfect for sharing with family and friends this holiday season!

Royal Dansk® Winter Cookie Collection: A limited-time assortment of unique holiday shapes and flavors including hot chocolate, caramel, and brown sugar, along with the signature vanilla ring butter cookies. Displayed in a beautiful, seasonal tin, this makes a great gift and holiday snack!

Mother's® Reindeer Games Cookies: These limited-edition frosted reindeer shaped cookies are the perfect holiday snack for the whole family and are great to decorate and create exciting desserts with! Inside each bag are irresistible shortbread cookies, coated in green and white frosting, and dotted with festive red, green, and white sprinkles.

Fannie May® Peppermint S'mores Chocolatiers Mix: A sophisticated snack mix for the holidays featuring crunchy grahams and fluffy pink peppermint marshmallows coated in decadent dark chocolate and sprinkled with crushed peppermint candy. No artificial flavors or preservatives.

