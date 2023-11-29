Infor Named a 2023 AWS Partner Award Finalist

Infor recognized as Business Applications Partner of the Year finalist, one of many AWS Partners around the globe that help customers drive innovation

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced that it was named a finalist for a 2023 Global AWS Partner Award, which recognizes leaders around the globe that play a key role in helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Infor was a finalist for Business Applications Partner of the Year, a category in which AWS recognizes its top ISV Partners that have a business area focus on business applications.

The Global AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners, whose business models have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year. The Global AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they work with customers.

Jim McMurray, Infor EVP and general manager, Americas, said, "Infor's multi-tenant cloud solutions, powered by AWS, are designed to deliver to our customers unrivalled reliability, scalability and security. As an organization that provides end-to-end solutions to multiple industries, from healthcare to manufacturing, our partnership with AWS is crucial to helping us continue to innovate and enable customers to boost agility, achieve business results faster, and transform their businesses."

Finalists were recognized as part of the data-driven award categories, which were comprised of a unique set of metrics that helped measure AWS Partners' performance within the past year. The datasets used were audited by a third-party vendor, Canalys, to ensure that all measurements and calculations were objective and correct in nature. Finalists represent the top three ranked AWS Partners across any data-driven award set.

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global program focused on helping companies build successful AWS-based businesses or solutions by providing business, technical, marketing, and go-to-market support. The APN includes independent software vendors (ISVs) and systems integrators (SIs) around the world, with AWS Partner participation growing significantly during the past 12 months.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit www.infor.com.

