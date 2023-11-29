Cirrus Aircraft Adds Second FAA-Certified Vision Jet Simulator for World-Class Flight Training

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cirrus Aircraft announced the addition of a second FAA-certified Level D full-flight Vision Jet simulator to serve the company's expansion plans and provide access to world-class flight training, including initial type ratings and recurrent training for new and pre-owned aircraft owners at the Cirrus Aircraft Vision Center in Knoxville, Tenn. The latest Vision Jet simulator, built by CAE, is now fully operational.

As the world's first single-engine personal jet, the Vision Jet has continued as the best-selling jet for the last five years. Owners enjoy the Vision Jet's luxurious and spacious interior design, advanced safety systems such as the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System® (CAPS®) and Safe Return™ Emergency Autoland, reduced workload flight deck, convenience and entertainment features and impressive regional flight capability. Today, there are over 500 Vision Jets in the market and over 1,055 people are type-rated.

"Cirrus Aircraft is dedicated to providing world-class flight training and we are continually investing in the Vision Center campus to expand our capacity and offer ultramodern training resources," said Todd Simmons, President of Customer Experience of Cirrus Aircraft.

The global leader in personal aviation now leverages two FAA-certified Level D full-flight simulators, two FAA-qualified Level 6 fixed-based training devices and multiple avionics trainers for Vision Jet training and demonstrating aircraft systems such as CAPS.

First established as a Factory Service Center in 2016, the Vision Center campus has grown to include an Experience Center, Delivery Center, Flight Training Center, additional Factory Service Center and a Flight Center/Hangar Complex. The state-of-the-art Vision Center also offers training for its best-selling, high-performance, single-piston SR Series aircraft. The SR Series accounts for 32% of single-engine piston aircraft deliveries worldwide and over 77% of the high-performance single-engine piston market deliveries.

Through the company's award-winning flight training program called Cirrus Approach™, all Vision Jet and SR Series training is accompanied by a dedicated Cirrus Standardized Instructor Pilot (CSIP), individual training aircraft and a diverse catalog of instructional video courses.

The Vision Center is complemented by three Cirrus Flight Training locations in Scottsdale, Arizona; McKinney, Texas and Orlando, Florida and over 100 Cirrus Training Center partners worldwide. The Vision Center in Knoxville is the only location that offers Vision Jet type ratings.

Cirrus Aircraft is the recognized global leader in personal aviation and the maker of the best-selling SR Series piston aircraft and the Vision Jet®, the world's first single-engine Personal Jet™, and the recipient of the Robert J. Collier Trophy. Founded in 1984, the company has redefined aviation performance, comfort and safety with innovations like the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System® (CAPS®) – the first FAA-certified whole-airframe parachute safety system included as standard equipment on an aircraft. To date, worldwide flight time on Cirrus aircraft has passed 16 million hours, and 250 people have returned home safely to their families as a result of the inclusion of CAPS as a standard feature on all Cirrus aircraft. The company has seven locations in the United States, including Benton Harbor, Michigan; Duluth, Minnesota; Grand Forks, North Dakota; Greater Dallas, Texas; Greater Phoenix, Arizona; and Greater Orlando, Florida and Knoxville, Tennessee. Learn more at cirrusaircraft.com.

