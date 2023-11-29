Cheez-It is giving superfans and players all they need to be lookin' and 'Feelin' the Cheeziest' with the Cheez-It Flexin' Section, an on-field barbershop and spa experience

CHICAGO, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cheez-It® Citrus Bowl is back, doubling down on the incredibly cheezy experience fans and players know and love from last season's game debut. Cheez-It knows sports fans and players alike go to absurd lengths to rep their teams on game day, just like Cheez-It fans will go to absurd lengths for their favorite snack. That's why the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl is giving passionate fans the inspiration they need to be lookin' and "Feelin' the Cheeziest" with the Cheez-It Flexin' Section – a first-of-its-kind on-field barbershop and spa-inspired experience right on the field so fans can flex their superfandom for all to see.

CHEEZ-IT® BRINGS BOWL GAME ABSURDITY TO A NEW LEVEL WITH CHEEZ-IT INSPIRED FAN MAKEOVERS ON THE FIELD AT THE 2024 CHEEZ-IT CITRUS BOWL (PRNewswire)

The Cheez-It Flexin' Section services give fans a whole new way to show off their love of Cheez-It with looks to rock their go-to game day snack from head to toe, literally. This absurdly cheezy destination, dedicated to creating the cheeziest superfan makeovers, will dish out one-of-a-kind Cheez-It-ified treatments including orange hair dye jobs, mani/cheddiz (get it?), cheez-scented massages and the chance to soak up all the action from the literal hottest seats in the house – the Cheez-It on-field hot tub.

"After last year's excitement around our 'Feelin' the Cheeziest' Hotel Rooms, we knew we had to take the fan and player experience to the next level," said Cara Tragselier, Senior Brand Director for Cheez-It. "Cheez-It is all about elevating game day excitement and celebrating the absurdly-obsessed fans of all things football, from the game to the food. We cannot wait to unveil the Cheez-It Flexin' Section to give fans the most epic game viewing experience and all the tools to show their pride for their favorite team and their favorite snack."

How Fans Can Score Access to the Cheez-It Flexin' Section

Fans looking to experience the Cheez-It Flexin' Section will have to prove that they're "Feelin' the Cheeziest" by heading to the free pre-game FanFest just outside Camping World Stadium and getting one of the complimentary Cheez-It Citrus Bowl Cutz, courtesy of onsite stylists and barbers dishing up fresh trims and other cheezy services.

Fans who get the most absurd look on the menu at FanFest have a chance to gain access to the on-field V.I.Cheez seats in the Cheez-It Flexin' Section, where even more cheezy, exclusive to the on-field services and prime game views await them!

NIL Player Partners' Fresh Cutz

After having athletes wake up "Feelin' the Cheeziest" last year, Cheez-It is doubling down on another way to prep players for game day in a fashion only Cheez-It can deliver. Name, image and likeness (NIL) player partners will have exclusive access to a players-only Cheez-It Flexin' Section, complete with their own bowl game barbershop staffed by a celebrity barber of other all-star athletes for fresh cutz before the game—not to mention an unlimited supply of Cheez-It snacks. Stay tuned to see who Cheez-It plans to get lookin' and "Feelin' the Cheeziest" for game day.

Fans Watching the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl at Home

For those who won't be in Orlando to experience the action IRL, there are even more reasons to tune in lookin' and "Feelin' the Cheeziest." Enter the Cheez-It Fan Flex Challenge, where fans who give themselves a Cheez-It inspired game day look and post on TikTok with the hashtag #CheezItFanFlexEntry from 8 a.m. ET on Nov. 29 to 11:59 p.m. ET on Jan. 1 will have the chance to win an absurd amount of Cheez-It snacking fuel for their upcoming National Championship watch parties. From Cheez-It inspired cutz to orange square maniz, it's all fair game; the more absurd the flex, the better! No purchase necessary, see full rules at cheezit.com/FanFlexChallenge.

Don't have the perfect shades of Cheez-It orange and red to complete your look? Fans can take home a piece of the Cheez-It Flexin' Section with official Nails Inc. Polish colors from the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl – follow the brand on social for updates, as they will be available for pre-order on Dec. 29th at CheezIt.com.

Looks aren't the only Cheez-It inspired things being dished out on-site. For the first time, two Cheez-It infused takes on popular stadium bites will be exclusively available at Camping World Stadium concessions on game day. Introducing the Loaded Chili Cheez-It Crunch Dog and Mac & Cheez-It Walking Nachos, absurdly cheezy, crunchy takes on your go-to game bites sure to get fans "Feelin' the Cheeziest" as they watch their team go head-to-head.

The 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl kicks off on Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. ET on ABC. Don't forget to follow @CheezIt on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok, as well as @CitrusBowl on your favorite social media platform to for more on the official Cheez-It x Nails Inc. polish colors and all the absurdly satisfying, stylishly cheezy antics to come!

