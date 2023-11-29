Appian Government Cloud Achieves "In Process" Designation for FedRAMP High Impact Level

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) today announced that Appian Government Cloud (AGC) has attained an "In Process" designation for the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) High authorization. The achievement reflects Appian's commitment to delivering industry-leading security and availability, empowering federal civilian, defense, and intelligence agencies to expedite their missions securely and confidently.

"Appian was among the first companies in our industry to obtain FedRAMP Moderate certification. Investing in FedRAMP High is the next logical step and underscores Appian's dedication to equipping our federal customers and partners with the most powerful and secure Process Automation Cloud. Federal clients with the most sensitive workloads no longer need compromise on functionality and clients in all sectors benefit from Appian's new security features," said Michael Beckley, Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Appian. "This new FedRAMP High 'In Process' designation ensures government access to Appian's latest automation technology to modernize mission systems, case management, acquisitions, grants, logistics, and more."

FedRAMP is a government-wide program that promotes the adoption of secure cloud services across the federal government by providing a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. FedRAMP empowers agencies to use modern cloud technologies, with an emphasis on security and protection of federal information.

The "In Process" designation is provided to cloud service providers that are actively working toward a FedRAMP Authorization and have partnered with a federal agency and committed to perform a rigorous third-party security assessment. Appian Government Cloud's "In Process" designation signifies its readiness to handle some of the government's most sensitive, unclassified data, including data associated with protecting lives and financial assets.

Appian Government Cloud (AGC) is hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) GovCloud and is powered and secured by SMX Elevate's managed services and intelligent automation platform. AGC offers process automation as a platform as a service (PaaS) and software as a service (SaaS), empowering agencies with the fastest way to design, automate, and optimize their operations to increase efficiency and productivity. Appian is an ideal solution for government agencies looking to streamline processes, particularly in the areas of acquisition management , case management , and logistics. More than 200 government organizations are accelerating their modernization programs with Appian.

Appian is well established in the federal civilian community. The Appian Platform delivers end-to-end process automation in a low-code design experience. Agencies can use Appian to rapidly design new digital software solutions, automate tasks to drive efficiency, and optimize business outcomes through Appian's unique unification of data fabric , process mining , process automation , and AI .

Appian Government Cloud has maintained a Department of Defense (DoD) Impact Level 5 (IL5) provisional authorization since 2022. This will be Appian's second FedRAMP offering, with Appian Cloud having received a FedRAMP Moderate Authorization to Operate (ATO) in 2015.

About Appian

Appian is a software company that automates business processes. The Appian AI Process Platform includes everything you need to design, automate, and optimize even the most complex processes, from start to finish. The world's most innovative organizations trust Appian to improve their workflows, unify data, and optimize operations—resulting in better growth and superior customer experiences. For more information, visit appian.com . [Nasdaq: APPN]

About SMX

SMX is a leader in next-generation mission support, digital transformation and IT solutions operating in close proximity to clients across the U.S. and around the globe. SMX delivers scalable and secure solutions combined with the mission expertise needed to accelerate outcomes for the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, Public Sector, Fortune 1000, and other public and private sector clients. As part of its broad capability offerings, SMX works with Independent Software Vendors to help them achieve Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) and Department of Defense Impact Level (up to IL 4/5) authorization. For more information on SMX solutions, please visit https://www.smxtech.com/ or reach directly to Andrea Schlechte to discuss how SMX supports Independent Software Vendors.

