Alcanza Names Bob Kinard to Executive Leadership

LAKE MARY, Fla., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcanza Clinical Research, a mission-focused investigator site network, announces the appointment of Bob Kinard as President and Chief Operating Officer. As a thirty-year healthcare veteran, Bob's diverse experience includes operational and financial leadership, business development and strategic planning for a variety of health systems spanning physician practices, ambulatory and outpatient centers as well as specialty care. At Alcanza, Bob oversees clinical operations, patient engagement and quality and compliance functions. In addition, he will lead integration activities across the company's expanding site network.

Most recently, Bob served as Chief Operating Officer for GoHealth Urgent Care, where he led the company's growth from 75 to 250 locations across 14 states. Prior to that, Bob was Executive Vice President of Operations for Schumacher Clinical Partners, where he focused on clinical practice management spanning emergency, hospital and critical care medicine.

"Clinical research is at an inflection point," said Carlos Orantes, Alcanza CEO. "To stay ahead of rapidly changing research practices and regulatory expectations, investigator sites need operational excellence at scale, therapeutic specialty breadth and sophisticated patient engagement solutions to broaden participation. Bob's deep understanding of clinical care operations and his track record of leading healthcare organizations with complex service lines through transformational growth will accelerate our network expansion and help us deliver on the promise of inclusive research."

"I look forward to being a part of Alcanza as we help biopharmaceutical sponsors conduct clinical research that delivers the next generation of medicine," said Bob. "I am impressed with the commitment of the leadership team and the investment from Martis Capital to drive sustainable growth in Alcanza's differentiated approach to clinical research. It's an exciting time for clinical development, as we continue to solve for persistent challenges in participant diversity and access to research across underrepresented communities."

Bob is a graduate of The Manderson Graduate School of Business at the University of Alabama and Florida State University.

Alcanza Clinical Research is an integrated network of research facilities dedicated to reducing barriers to clinical research participation, especially in underrepresented patient populations. The network includes 17 dedicated research units and 16 additional sites integrated within specialty clinics. These facilities are strategically located across the Southeast, Northeast, and Midwest regions of the United States. Alcanza supports studies that span all trial phases and major therapeutic areas.

