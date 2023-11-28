Suburban Propane and Baltimore Hunger Project Assemble Weekend Food Packages to Help Students Facing Food Insecurity

WHIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, today united with Baltimore Hunger Project , a Timonium, Maryland-based nonprofit, to sponsor and assemble weekend food packages for students in the greater Baltimore region facing food insecurity. The donation is part of the Company's SuburbanCares® community-giving platform.

"Suburban Propane is honored to assist Baltimore Hunger Project in its critical mission to provide students with weekend meals," said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson, Suburban Propane. "As a 95-year-old company with a footprint across 42 states, we understand the importance of taking care of those in our local communities and know that without the work of critical non-profits like the Baltimore Hunger Project, many area kids would go hungry."

Suburban Propane's donation provided more than 800 meal packages. Each take-home package includes proteins, vegetables, fruits and even utensils to help students over the weekend period when they don't have access to school meals.

"Unfortunately, food insecurity continues to rise across the country and here in the greater Baltimore area we've experienced a 30 percent increase over last year," said Lynne Kahn, Executive Director, Baltimore Hunger Project. "We will feed an estimated 2,500 students in the city and county each week in more than 50 different schools. We rely on the generosity and support of area businesses and appreciate Suburban Propane's donation and time to help feed our local kids."

"It is great to see Suburban Propane and Baltimore Hunger Project team up to assemble food packages that will be distributed to children in need. Their collaboration demonstrates the positive impact of communities coming together to help serve the greater good," said Maryland State Senator Shelly Hettleman.

SuburbanCares® is committed to supporting community efforts across the United States. Recently, SuburbanCares® has undertaken charitable endeavors in numerous communities within Milford, NH; Columbus, OH; Sacramento, CA; Huntsville, AL; Syracuse and Albany, NY; Key West and Lake Worth, FL; Spokane, WA; Boston, MA; Helena, MT; Charlotte, NC; Lewes, DE; San Diego and Santa Rosa, CA; Dayton, OH; Philadelphia, PA; Santa Fe, NM; Columbia and Charleston, SC; New Brunswick, NJ; and fed healthcare professionals in 2020 in some of the most COVID-19 affected regions in the nation, including Florida, California, Texas, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, and Washington, D.C.

About Suburban Propane:

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. ("Suburban Propane") is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban Propane has been in the customer service business since 1928 and is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas ("RNG"), fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and producer of and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, servicing the energy needs of approximately 1 million residential, commercial, governmental, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 700 locations across 42 states.

Suburban Propane is supported by three core pillars: (1) Suburban Commitment – showcasing Suburban Propane's 95-year legacy, an ongoing commitment to the highest standards for dependability, flexibility, and reliability that underscores Suburban Propane's commitment to excellence in customer service; (2) SuburbanCares® – highlighting continued dedication to giving back to local communities across Suburban Propane's national footprint; and (3) Go Green with Suburban Propane – promoting the clean burning and versatile nature of propane and renewable propane as a bridge to a green energy future and investing in the next generation of innovative, renewable energy alternatives.

For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit www.suburbanpropane.com.

About Baltimore Hunger Project:

Baltimore Hunger Project (BHP) has been feeding kids in need since 2014. The volunteer-based organization works closely with social workers and guidance counselors to identify and reach out to students in need to eliminate the growing problem of weekend childhood hunger by feeding bodies and minds. The organization works to bridge the gap between Friday and Monday by consistently providing weekend food packages to children identified as food insecure, in a compassionate and dignified manner. BHP raises awareness about the effects of hunger by establishing partnerships with community members, other organizations, and decision makers.

For more information on the Baltimore Hunger Project, please visit www.baltimorehungerproject.org .

