Navistar Awards Eight Nonprofit Organizations Funding for Environmental Initiatives

LISLE, Ill., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a part of the company's commitment to strategic, intentional efforts that positively impact our workplace, communities, and the world, Navistar Inc. ("Navistar") is eager to announce the inaugural award recipients for its recently launched environmental equity programs.

The programs considered for up to three years of funding were required to present outcomes-based proposals supporting local environmental initiatives in under-resourced communities. Each organization's three-year plan articulated a theory of change for community impact as a result of the program activities.

Programs considered for funding were required to map out a logic model identifying resources contributed, proposed activities, expected short-term outputs, desired long-term outcomes, associated indicators of program success, and data collection and evaluation methods.

The 2023 awardees are:

Eco-Friendly Mobile Farm Stand Project

Friends of the Forest Preserve of DuPage County

Fundación Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León, A.C.

National Audubon Society

Urban Growers Collective

Up with Trees

San Antonio River Foundation

The Land Trust of North Alabama

"Navistar continues to demonstrate a focus on social impact in the communities where we live and work by partnering with community organizations near our operations to support environmental projects, while launching volunteer platforms for employees to celebrate and reward their community engagement efforts," said Haydee Nuñez, Social Impact Manager, Navistar. "We are thrilled to be announcing our awardees, and especially excited to be able to make this announcement on Giving Tuesday."

To broaden the scope of nonprofit funding, Navistar will fund environment impact projects in five locations where Navistar's operations are housed:

Huntsville, Alabama

Lisle, Illinois

Escobedo, Mexico

Tulsa, Oklahoma

San Antonio, Texas

The projects from the award recipients listed above include supporting conservation education programs, increasing tree canopies in high need areas, supporting urban farming to reduce food insecurity, and contributing to innovative approaches to carbon capture in public spaces.

"With a vision to accelerate the impact of sustainable mobility, our strategic approach to grantmaking seeks to make a positive impact by contributing our time, talent and treasure to environmental and educational equity in our local communities," said Nuñez. "Social impact at Navistar begins with recognizing communities, society, and the environment as our stakeholders, and by connecting with non-profits most in need of our help, our goal is to assist them in achieving their own organizational and environmental goals."

To learn more about Navistar's commitment to social impact, visit www.navistar.com/sustainability/social-impact.

About Navistar

Navistar, Inc. ("Navistar") is a purpose-driven company, reimagining how to deliver what matters to create more cohesive relationships, build higher-performing teams and find solutions where others don't. Based in Lisle, Illinois, Navistar or its subsidiaries and affiliates produce International® brand commercial trucks and engines, IC Bus® brand school and commercial buses, all-makes OnCommand® Connection advanced connectivity services, and Fleetrite® and ReNEWeD® brand aftermarket parts. With a history of innovation dating back to 1831, Navistar has more than 14,500 employees worldwide and is part of TRATON SE, a global champion of the truck and transport services industry. Additional information is available at www.Navistar.com.

