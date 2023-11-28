Evommune and Accutar Biotechnology Announce AI Drug Discovery Collaboration

Evommune will leverage Accutar's AI-empowered drug discovery platform for therapies targeting chronic inflammatory diseases

PALO ALTO, Calif. and CRANBURY, N.J., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evommune, Inc., a biotechnology company discovering and developing new ways to treat immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, and Accutar Biotechnology Inc., a company focusing on artificial intelligence (AI)-empowered drug discovery, today announced a new strategic partnership focused on the discovery of novel small molecule drug candidates in chronic inflammatory diseases. The collaboration will leverage Accutar's proprietary AI platform as well as Evommune's expertise in the design and development of novel oral small molecule treatments against targets that are the root cause of chronic immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. Terms of the agreement will not be disclosed.

"We are excited to partner with Accutar, a leader in accelerating drug discovery, as we work to identify and validate novel targets that could have a profound impact on chronic inflammatory diseases," said Jeegar Patel, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Evommune. "Accutar has a highly sophisticated hybrid approach of computational drug design and wet lab validation, and we plan to leverage this to overcome the limitations of traditional drug discovery methods on our targets of interest – allowing us to more efficiently design safe and efficacious therapies for complex chronic inflammatory diseases. Accutar is a team we know well, having collaborated with them on our current program targeting PKCθ, and we are thrilled to be expanding our partnership in a broader capacity."

"Chronic inflammatory diseases represent the greatest threat to human health today, with nearly 60 percent of people in the U.S. alone suffering from at least one chronic condition," said Jie Fan, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Accutar. "We look forward to partnering with Evommune, a company with in-depth understanding in inflammatory diseases and extensive expertise in clinical development. By combining Evommune's deep biological insights with our AI-empowered medicinal chemistry engine, and its application to the discovery and development of clinically differentiated medicine, we have great confidence we'll be able to develop the next generation of therapies for chronic inflammatory diseases."

About Evommune, Inc.

Evommune, Inc., a Palo Alto based biotech company, is creating game-changing science to treat immune-mediated inflammatory diseases by discovering, developing, and delivering therapies that address symptoms and halt progressive disease. For more information, please visit Evommune.com.

About Accutar Biotechnology, Inc.

Accutar is a clinical stage biotech company focused on AI-empowered drug discovery, and its application to the discovery and development of clinically differentiated medicines. To learn more about Accutar, please visit us at AccutarBio.com.

