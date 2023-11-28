Abarca named to Computerworld 2024 list of Best Places to Work in IT

Pharmacy benefit manager and healthcare technology

company recognized for its people-first workplace.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Abarca, a pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) transforming the industry with a new approach to technology and business practices, announced that Foundry's Computerworld has named it one of the 2024 Best Places to Work in IT.

"Abarca has built, grown, and evolved our organization upon our advanced technology and powerfully positive corporate culture," said Serge Perras, Chief Information Officer at Abarca. "Everything we do is rooted in our core values that encourage us to think boldly and treat each other like family."

Abarca was founded in 2005 with the belief that there is a better way for people and companies to work together, connect with each other, and make healthcare seamless and personalized for everyone.

Since then, the company has built the industry's most advanced PBM platform, Darwin. This technology has empowered Abarca to introduce award-winning clinical programs, forge innovative partnerships, serve large clients with complex needs, and grow its team to more than 600 employees.

"Technology is playing an increasingly important role in modern business. IT professionals continue to benefit from this trend, as this year's winning organizations increase staffing and offer a variety of pathways to upskill, reskill, and diversify their teams," said Rob O'Regan, global director at Foundry. "These companies provide a model for IT and HR leaders who are looking for new ways to attract, engage, and retain talent in an increasingly competitive IT environment."

For nearly 30 years, the Computerworld Best Places to Work in IT award has ranked the top environments for technology professionals based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings, including benefits, career development, and DEI, among other human resources best practices. This year, the rankings were also reviewed and vetted by a panel of industry experts.

To learn more about Abarca and apply to join the team, visit abarcahealth.com.

About Abarca Health

At Abarca, we see a future in which healthcare is seamless and personalized, and we are working every day to make it a reality for the people and organizations we serve. We are starting with prescriptions, the frontline of healthcare. But, leveraging our smarter technology, straightforward approach to business, and a team that is driven to innovate and find a better way in everything we do, we are enabling a broader healthcare revolution. abarcahealth.com.

About the Best Places to Work in IT

The Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top work environments for technology professionals by Foundry's Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, DEI, future of work, training, and retention. In addition, the rankings are reviewed and vetted by a panel of industry experts.

About Computerworld

Computerworld is the leading technology media brand empowering enterprise users and their managers, helping them create business advantage by skillfully exploiting today's abundantly powerful web, mobile, and desktop applications. Computerworld also offers guidance to IT managers tasked with optimizing client systems—and helps businesses revolutionize the customer and employee experience with new collaboration platforms. Computerworld's award-winning website (www.computerworld.com), strategic marketing solutions, and research forms the hub of the world's largest global IT media network and provides opportunities for IT vendors to engage this audience. Computerworld is published by Foundry. Company information is available at www.foundryco.com.

