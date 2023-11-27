ONCOURSE HOME SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF ADVISORY BOARD

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncourse Home Solutions (OHS), a leader in providing trusted and affordable home warranty solutions, announced today the formation of its very first advisory board. Comprised of both former government and utility industry leaders, the advisory board will work closely with OHS to support the organization's purpose and its multiple stakeholders, including customers and partners.

"I know first-hand how valuable an advisory board can be when it comes to providing insights, perspective and opinions on strategy, operations and overall performance," said Aaron Cooper, CEO of Oncourse Home Solutions. "Our newly formed advisory board will help us further develop successful partnerships with cities and utilities grounded in our best-in-class partner and customer experience."

The advisory board, which was finalized in October 2023, includes the following appointments:

Congressman Joe Crowley served in the U.S. House of Representatives from New York's 14th congressional district from 1999 to 2019. During his tenure, Crowley served as Chair of the House of Democratic Caucus from 2017 to 2019, as well as the local chairman of the Queen County Democratic Party from 2006 to 2019.

Mayor Stephen Goldsmith was the 46th mayor of Indianapolis . He also served as the deputy mayor of New York City for operations from 2010 to 2011. He is currently the Derek Bok Professor of the Practice of Urban Policy and Director of Data-Smart City Solutions at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University .

Mayor Michael Nutter served as the 98th mayor of Philadelphia from 2008 to 2016 and also served as the President of the United States Conference of Mayors from 2012 to 2013. Currently, he is the David N. Dinkins Professor of Professional Practice in Urban and Public Affairs at the School of International and Public Affairs, Columbia University .

Hilda Pinnix-Ragland is an American business executive and philanthropist. As the former Vice President of Corporate Public Affairs for Duke Energy, she was the first African American woman to serve as a vice president at the company. Pinnix-Ragland also serves as the chairwoman of the board of trustees at North Carolina A&T State University . In May 2017 she co-authored the book The Energy Within Us: An Illuminating Perspective from Five Trailblazers.

About Oncourse Home Solutions

Oncourse Home Solutions is a leading provider of home protection solutions focused on protecting homeowners from unexpected costs through flexible services for home repairs and maintenance. Oncourse Home Solutions serves 1.5 million homeowners across 43 states and Washington, D.C. With over three decades of experience, Oncourse Home Solutions remains committed to simplifying the hassles of home care and providing coverage that simply works, giving homeowners peace of mind. Visit OncourseHome.com for more information about Oncourse Home Solutions.

