HARLAN J. WERNER'S MEMORABILIA NETWORK ANNOUNCES "HEROES, ICONS AND LEGENDS II" AUCTION FEATURING RARE SIGNED ITEMS FROM ABRAHAM LINCOLN, ALBERT EINSTEIN, BABE RUTH, MICHAEL JORDAN, KOBE BRYANT, AND WAYNE GRETZKY

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned sports memorabilia agent Harlan Werner and his company The Memorabilia Network will thrill collectors once again when they offer several one-of-a-kind items from a number of larger-than-life athletes, presidents, and the world's most influential scientist via the "Heroes, Icons, and Legends II" auction that is underway at Tmnauctions.com.

Headlining the 18-day auction, which will close at 7 p.m. PDT on Sunday, Dec. 3, is an Albert Einstein signed U.S. Army recommendation letter. Labeled confidential and dated March 3, 1944, Dr. Einstein, eight years after finalizing his general theory of relativity, refers the founder of the space-lens theory, engineer Rudi Mandl, to the U.S. Army, likely for work to complete the Manhattan Project. The opening bid for the extremely rare document, which comes with a full letter of Authenticity for Einstein's signature from James Spence Authentications, is $40,000.

In addition to the Einstein letter, the Memorabilia Network auction features: an Abraham Lincoln signed 1861 Philadelphia postmaster appointment document; a Thomas Jefferson and James Madison signed Oct. 31, 1800, shipping passport document; a Babe Ruth signed baseball from the Marv Gudat collection; a Michael Jordan signed Chicago Bulls jersey, and a Kobe Bryant signed Los Angeles Lakers jersey from March 7, 2000.

Also included is a an extremely rare pair of original seats signed by Hall of Fame and Yankee legends from Yankee Stadium in Bronx, N.Y. Numbered "3" and "4" and representing the uniform numbers of Yankee legends Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig respectively, the blue-painted seats were removed during a renovation that took place from October 1973 – April 1976.

The "Ruth 3" seat has been signed by legends Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle, Whitey Ford, Yogi Berra, Don Larsen, Hank Bauer, Bill "Moose" Skowron, and Lefty Gomez. Additionally, each of the all-time greats included his uniform number.

Other unique items in the "Heroes, Icons, and Legends II" auction are: a Wayne Gretzky signed ticket stub from March 21, 1994, when he scored his 801st career goal to tie Gordie Howe; a Nolan Ryan signed and inscribed full ticket from Sept. 28, 1974, when he pitched his third no hitter; a 1996 U.S. Men's Olympic Team signed basketball; a rare collection of Sandy Koufax graded tickets and items, as well as a Muhammad Ali hand drawn and signed boxing ring sketch.

Wrestling fans have the opportunity to bid on rare items from Hulk Hogan, Randy "Macho Man" Savage, and Jimmy Hart, while gridiron enthusiasts will marvel at the collection of signed NFL Game-used helmets and jerseys. Included among the pro football items are a Ray Lewis mid 2000s game-worn and signed Baltimore Ravens helmet, a Jerome Bettis game-worn and signed Pittsburgh Steelers helmet, and a Shawn Alexander 2005 MVP season game-worn Seattle Seahawks jersey.

America's National Pastime is represented by vintage signed baseballs from Hall of Famers Lou Gehrig and Rogers Hornsby, a Bryce Harper scorecard from his major league baseball debut, as well as Fernando Valenzuela signed scorecards from his legendary 1981 rookie season.

"It has been more than 40 years since I promoted my first baseball card show," Werner said. "It is a true honor to have collectors or family members, who attended my shows in the 1980s, now trusting me with their prized items. It is our goal for everyone to have a positive buying and selling experience."

Werner spent more than 30 years representing some of the most well-known legends, including Ali, Koufax, Jim Brown, Joe Namath, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Clayton Kershaw, Fernando Valenzuela, John Riggins, and the estate of Howard Bingham. The Canoga Park, Calif., native created The Memorabilia Network as a place for people to share their unique stories, much like his intention to wax poetic with his stories about the working relationships and friendship developed during his three decades as a memorabilia agent.

Furthermore, The Memorabilia Network allows fans and collectors to view and hear some truly amazing and inspirational stories, while providing them with an opportunity to secure some of the rarest items to ever enter the collectibles marketplace.

