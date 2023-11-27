AnotherBall, the Company Behind IZUMO, Secures $12.7M in Seed Funding, Surpassing $14.8M in Total Funding

Strengthening the Commitment to Launching the VTuber Platform

SINGAPORE, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AnotherBall (CEO: Shunsuke Oyu, also known as Captain), an entertainment company dedicated to "creating mutual understandings beyond boundaries," announced today that it has successfully secured USD$12.7 million in funding during its seed round. This brings the company's total funding to approximately USD$14.8 million, further fueling its expansion.

This funding round was led by ANRI and Hashed, with additionalparticipation from Global Brain, Globis Capital Partners, Sfermion, HashKey Capital, Everyrealm, Ethereal Ventures, Emoote, as well as several individual investors including Crunchyroll founder Kun Gao. Their collective interest in the rapidly evolving field of virtual entertainment aligns with the vision of IZUMO.

IZUMO has been actively engaging in pioneering technological projects such as "Ailis" and "SAI by IZUMO." Drawing from the insights gained through these endeavors, IZUMO is currently developing a platform that will empower creators worldwide to connect with fans and monetize their content. The beta version of this platform is scheduled for release in the first quarter of 2024 (January-March), with a full-scale public launch expected later in the year.

Statements from CEO, Captain:

The world is gradually becoming more avatar-oriented, and this is part of a larger liberation of human potential. This philosophy has remained unchanged since our inception and is at the core of our vision for the future. Furthermore, observing the games and content that children are passionate about today, it becomes evident that a significant portion of humanity will inevitably and irreversibly engage in economic activities through avatars.

At IZUMO, we believe that VTubers are the ones carrying this future. To support this exciting phenomenon, our company has undertaken numerous challenges in the realm of characters and surrounding technological areas through endeavors like Ailis and SAI. In 2024, we plan to launch a service that incorporates the lessons we have learned, and we hope you will eagerly anticipate it.

We are committed to transforming the trust and expectations the community has placed in us through this seed round into solid outputs and strive to deliver the ultimate otaku lifestyle to people all around the world.

AnotherBall is a venture company established in May 2022, helmed by Shunsuke Oyu, also known as Captain. The management team consists of serial entrepreneurs who previously launched "mamari," an information hub website for families, and the multinational VTuber agency known as "PRISM Project." The company's primary focus is on IZUMO, a groundbreaking VTuber project with the mission to "Live as you want to be."

