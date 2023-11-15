The Shaw Prize Award Presentation Ceremony 2023: Celebrating 20 Years of Scientific Accomplishments

HONG KONG, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shaw Prize celebrated its 20th anniversary with a grand ceremony at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on 12 November. The event brought together more than 30 Shaw Laureates and was attended by over 600 guests from various sectors including the government, political community, business community and education sector.

Dr Raymond Chan, Chair of the Shaw Prize Foundation, extended a warm welcome to the Laureates and guests in his opening speech. He paid tribute to the remarkable contributions of the late Mr Run Run Shaw, founder of the Shaw Prize, and Mrs Mona Shaw, to the art, cultural, and educational development of Hong Kong and mainland China. Dr Chan reiterated the Shaw Prize's mission is to celebrate scientific accomplishments that transcend geographical boundaries and expressed the hope that the Prize would contribute to making the world a better place.

The highlight of the night was the presentation of awards to Shaw Laureates 2023, including Professors Matthew Bailes, Duncan Lorimer, and Maura McLaughlin in Astronomy; Professors Patrick Cramer and Eva Nogales in Life Science and Medicine; and Professors Vladimir Drinfeld and Shing-Tung Yau in Mathematical Sciences, by Professor Reinhard Genzel, Chair of the Board of Adjudicators. Laureates from 2020-2022, who had previously received their certificates remotely due to the pandemic, were also invited on stage, finally presented with their long-awaited gold medals.

On 13 November, three Shaw Prize Lectures took place at local universities in Hong Kong, including The University of Hong Kong, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, and The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. Seven 2023 Laureates had the opportunity to share their groundbreaking researches with Hong Kong students, bringing forefront science to the local community. Additionally, the Shaw Prize and the Hong Kong Science Museum collaborated to organize a special exhibition that introduces 2023 Laureates' outstanding contributions and provides accessible scientific knowledge of their respective fields of interest. The exhibition will open until January 2024.

The Shaw Prize is an international award that consists of three annual awards: Astronomy, Life Science and Medicine, and Mathematical Sciences, each bearing a monetary award of US$1.2 million.

