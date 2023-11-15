Envy™ Apples Teams up with Hallmark Actor Andrew Walker to Celebrate Must-Have Ingredient for Entertaining This Holiday Season

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season prepared to be enchanted as Envy™ apples—one of the top branded apples in the U.S.— teams up with Hallmark actor and entrepreneur Andrew Walker for the ultimate apple experience.

Envy™ apples teams up with Hallmark actor and entrepreneur Andrew Walker for the ultimate apple experience. (PRNewswire)

There's nothing quite like the holiday magic of celebrating with your loved one's while being surrounded by comforting yet delectable recipes. Apple enthusiast Andrew Walker has partnered with Envy™ apples to curate some of the most mouth-watering holiday recipes, using one of his favorite holiday must-haves, Envy™ apples.

Hallmark fans can also expect an apples-lutely surprising cameo from Envy™ apples this holiday season in Hallmark's new extended cut of Walker's hit Christmas film, Three Wise Men and a Baby. In the new extended cut of the film, viewers will see Andrew Walker as Luke Brenner along with his two brothers Taylor and Stephan, get the surprise of their lives when they are brought together to care for a baby over the holidays. This time, we'll also get a feature from his secret holiday ingredient—Envy™ apples.

Envy apples are the perfect, balanced combination of sweetness, crunch, and aroma – making them Andrew's go-to ingredient for some of his favorite holiday recipes. Among Walker's recommended dishes for an Envy-ious holiday spread are Wintery Envy™ Baked Brie | Envy Apple US, Make-Your-Own Merry Envy™ Pops | Envy Apple US, and Envy™ Apple Bliss Cups | Envy Apple US. Because Envy™ apple slices remain naturally white for longer, Walker also loves to showcase them in a beautiful platters like the Envy™ Apps on a Sleigh | Envy Apple US and Festive Envy™ Platter | Envy Apple US.

"With my busy schedule, the holidays are when I look forward to spending quality time with my family and making the recipes we anticipate all year - especially those using my favorite holiday ingredient, Envy™ apples. Even the kids love using them to make some of their favorite holiday sweet treats! Envy™ apples truly makes entertaining and celebrating with my loved ones super easy and delicious!"

From effortlessly elegant recipes that elevate your celebrations to stunning table décor the beauty of Envy™ apples is their versatility. If you need to upgrade your table setting – Envy™ apples can add the perfect shade of red to your holiday décor. Keep the kids busy and provide a nutritious snack by letting them create apple cut outs by using Envy™ apples and their favorite holiday cookie cutter shapes. Can't seem to find the missing ingredient you looking for your holiday salad? Add some crunch using Envy™ apples! Need something to spruce up your leftovers? Make sandwiches using your leftovers and elevate it with some thinly sliced Envy apples. No matter the audience at your holiday gathering, Envy™ has the magic of keeping everyone satisfied.

Envy™ apples remain the best-selling premium apple brand for the past 52 weeks ending on February 25, 2023; according to Nielsen1. For more information about Envy™ apples, visit https://envyapple.com/us.

ABOUT T&G GLOBAL

Our story began over 125 years ago as Turners and Growers, and today T&G Global helps grow healthier futures for people around the world. Located in 13 countries, our team of 2,000 people both grow and partner with over 1,200 growers to market, sell and distribute nutritious fresh produce to customers and consumers in over 60 countries. As kaitiaki, we do this guided by kaitiakitanga. For us, this means we treat the land, people, produce, resources, and community with the greatest of respect and care, as guardians of their future. Learn more at www.tandg.global .

About Envy™

Envy™ is a registered trademark owned by the T&G group of companies. It was developed in New Zealand and patented in 2009. Envy™ is grown under license by T&G in selected prime apple growing regions across the globe, including New Zealand, North America, South Africa, Australia, and Europe. Envy™ apples have become an international success story with increasing global demand, and they're sold and distributed in over 60 countries. Learn more at https://envyapple.com/us/ .

Apple enthusiast Andrew Walker has partnered with Envy™ apples to curate elevated holiday recipes. (PRNewswire)

Envy Apples (PRNewswire)

