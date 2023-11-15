Cynet Health Ranked # 2 in the Top Fastest Growing Companies in the Washington DC Region by the Washington Business Journal

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cynet Health was recently recognized and ranked as the #2 Fasted Growing Company out of the top 50, in the Washington DC area by the Washington Business Journal. "The List ranking comes from averaging the percent change in revenue from 2020 to 2021 and the percent change from 2021 to 2022. Companies must be headquartered in the Washington area, privately held with no parent company, and have generated at least $2 million in revenue in 2020 and $10 million in 2022 with increases each year to qualify for the List." WBJ. See the list and the rankings of some of the DMV's finest, here .

"It is our distinct honor to be recognized by the WBJ as #2 of the top 50 Fastest Growing privately held companies in the Washington region. We are humbled to be amongst these stellar companies that have experienced exponential growth over the past three years. We attribute our success to the hard work and unwavering support of our teams who raise the bar for our providers and our clients every day." - Ashwani "Ash" Mayur, Co-CEO and Nikhil "Nick" Budhiraja, Co-CEO, COO.

Cynet Health is one of the fastest-growing healthcare staffing firms in North America providing Travel Healthcare services to countless hospitals, SNFs, clinics, labs, CROs, health & wellness centers, pharmacies, and other medical facilities across the United States and Canada. Headquartered in Sterling, Virginia, Cynet Health is TJC-certified and a recognized certified minority supplier. To learn more about Cynet Health, please visit our website .

Media Contact:

Katie Macias

katie.m@cynethealth.com

