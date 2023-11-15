Multi Latin GRAMMY ® nominee artist Jesús Adrián Romero has announced a new tour comprising 11 dates across the USA and Puerto Rico , part of his "Terrenal Tour."

Presale tickets are available as of Wednesday, November 15 th, and general onsale starting on Friday, November 17 th.

MIAMI, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of the "TOUR DE LA ESPERANZA" held between 2021 and 2022, and after a break in his concert tour in 2023, Jesús Adrián Romero is back with his entire band to reconnect with his audience. This collaboration with the renowned Miami based production company Loud And Live is titled "Terrenal Tour."

Christian Artist , Jesús Adrián Romero, Embarks on an Exciting 11-City Tour Across the United States and Puerto Rico

Jesús Adrián Romero, the prominent voice of contemporary spiritual music, is delighted to announce his long-awaited tour across the United States and Puerto Rico, featuring a total of 11 dates. The now-called "TERRENAL TOUR" will kick off on February 8th in Chicago and conclude with a grand show on April 14th in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

"A couple of months ago, I shared that I decided to take a break due to my mental and emotional state. I'd like to update you on how everything is going. Before that, I want to express my gratitude for all the support and love I've received from you. It's been fascinating to see how God shows His love through others. In this time of rest, reflection, and prayer, many of the songs I've written, which have been a blessing to many of you, have become a balm for me. Songs like 'Esperar en ti,' 'Sobre tu regazo,' 'A sus pies,' 'Buscando refugio,' among many others, have brought healing to my heart. Terrenal Tour doesn't focus on denying or belittling heaven but on valuing our world more and making the most of our time here as ambassadors of God's love. It's about sharing the fragrance of a life captivated by Him and inspiring others to approach God. At the same time, Terrenal Tour invites us to enjoy all the wonderful things that this world offers. Reconnecting will be very important to me; I'm excited to see you again at a concert and feel together the message of each song standing." - said Jesús Adrián Romero.

Produced by Loud And Live, the entertainment, marketing, and live events company, the tour promises to take Jesús Adrián Romero's fans on an unforgettable musical journey, full of inspiring messages and melodies that have touched the hearts of thousands around the world. The "Terrenal Tour" not only reaffirms his position as an artist who transcends genres and borders but also provides an unforgettable experience for his fans worldwide, delivering an inspiring message, as he himself expresses in his tour introduction.

"For Loud And Live, it is very important to bring entertainment, joy, and happiness to all our fans who attend our events. But this, combined with a spiritual connection, was something we wanted to achieve at an event. Having one of the great exponents of Hispanic Christian music, such as Jesús Adrián Romero, is an honor for us. We are sure that his message of faith, hope, and spiritual reunion will be very powerful in each of the cities he will visit on this Tour," said Nelson Albareda, CEO of Loud And Live.

With a career full of hits that have become authentic anthems over the years, Jesús Adrián Romero has touched the hearts of millions of people around the world. His songs have transcended borders and even languages, carrying a message of faith, hope, and love. Those attending the 'Terrenal Tour' will enjoy not only the artist's music but also moments of deep intimacy and reflection where non-exclusive spirituality is the great protagonist. Songs like 'Mi Universo,' 'Sumérgeme,' and 'Que sería de mí' will be present, but also his most recent releases in collaboration with artists like Napoleón, Adriel Favela, Kurt, among others.

The tour will visit major cities in the United States, giving viewers the opportunity to experience the spirituality and emotion that characterize Jesús Adrián Romero's live performances.

DATE CITY VENUE Thursday, February 8, 2024 CHICAGO, IL Copernicus Center Saturday, February 10, 2024 WASHINGTON, DC DAR Constitution Hall Sunday, February 11, 2024 NEW YORK, NY United Palace Friday, February 16, 2024 MIAMI, FL James L. Knight Center Sunday, February 18, 2024 ORLANDO, FL Walt Disney Theater Thursday, February 22, 2024 DALLAS, TX Majestic Theater Dallas Saturday, February 24, 2024 HOUSTON, TX Arena Theatre Thursday, February 29, 2024 SAN DIEGO, CA Balboa Theater Friday, March 1, 2024 LOS ANGELES, CA Peacock Theater Sunday, March 3, 2024 SAN JOSE, CA San Jose Civic Sunday, April 14, 2024 SAN JUAN, PR Coca - Cola Music Hall

Tickets for the entire tour will be available in presale starting Tuesday, November 14th, and general on sale begins on Friday, November 17th at 10 a.m. local time at www.TerrenalTour.com

For more information about the tour, please visit www.JARoficial.com or follow Jesús Adrián Romero on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

About Jesús Adrián Romero:

Jesús Adrián Romero is a renowned Mexican singer, songwriter, and author considered one of the most representative and influential artists in his genre throughout Latin America. Throughout his career, he has been nominated 6 times for the Latin Grammy Awards: 'El Aire De Tu Casa' (2006), 'Ayer Te Vi...' (2008), 'El Brillo De Mis Ojos' (2010), 'Origen y Esencia' (2020), '¿Cómo Me Ves?' (2022), and his latest and current nomination 'El Cielo Aún Espera' (2023), as well as multiple times in the ARPA Awards, ALMA Awards, AMCL Awards, and the GMA Dove Awards.

