BitcoinIRA Announces Strategic Acquisition of Shrimpy.io

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advancing Towards a Modern, Secure Retirement: BitcoinIRA Announces Acquisition of Shrimpy.io.

BitcoinIRA acquires Shrimpy (PRNewswire)

BitcoinIRA, America's most trusted platform for cryptocurrency-based retirement investment solutions, is proud to announce the acquisition of Shrimpy.io.

This acquisition lays the foundation for BitcoinIRA to radically enhance the retirement planning and investing toolset available for Americans interested in digital asset investing from their retirement accounts. Over the next quarters, we'll be rolling out an upgraded platform including some of the following advanced trading feature enhancements:

Portfolio Rebalancing: Clients will be able to automate asset reallocation to consistently align their portfolio with their retirement objectives.

Dollar-Cost Averaging: Clients will get access to tried-and-true investment tactics, reimagined for the digital investment landscape.

Conditional orders and Stop Loss Orders: Instill an extra layer of security to shield your investments from drastic market downturns.

Trade History Downloads & Advanced Reporting: Gain an unparalleled depth of insight into your investments with comprehensive analytics and transparent reporting.

These new features, plus a lot more will be available exclusively to BitcoinIRA users in early 2024 and have never been available to this extent in the digital retirement market prior.

"Our acquisition of Shrimpy.io marks an inflection point in the sophistication of the alternative and digital retirement space, right at the time where more experienced investors are warming up. We've had more and more clients demanding these tools over the last 18 months and we are excited to break new ground in the industry. BitcoinIRA has been at the forefront of this industry – this is more than just a step forward, it's a quantum leap for the future of digital asset retirement accounts," stated Camilo Concha, BitcoinIRA's Co-founder.

BitcoinIRA is vertically integrated with DigitalTrust, a state licensed and regulated trust company based in Nevada. "We're very excited to harness the strengths of Shrimpy.io propelling us forward as the leading trust company for the digital era," said Theresa Fette, Co-Founder of Digital Trust.

Mike Belshe, BitGo's CEO, praised BitcoinIRA's recent acquisition, highlighting their commitment to innovating U.S. retirement solutions. "As the exclusive partner with BitcoinIRA on retail Crypto IRA accounts for many years we could not be prouder of this latest acquisition, and their mission to help Americans Retire."

Building the Future with Shrimpy's Founders

Adding to the excitement, the founders of Shrimpy.io will join the BitcoinIRA executive team. Their deep industry expertise and forward-thinking approach to digital asset management will be instrumental as BitcoinIRA continues to spearhead innovations in the retirement space.

"The team at Shrimpy.io couldn't be more thrilled to join forces with BitcoinIRA. With their brand strength, reach, and trust, we see boundless opportunities ahead. Our collective mission has always been to help Americans secure their future through digital assets, and we're honored to continue that journey with BitcoinIRA," said Michael McCarty, Co-founder of Shrimpy.io.

Seamless Transition for Existing Shrimpy Customers

Eligible customers of Shrimpy.io will be transitioned into the broader offerings of BitcoinIRA.

About Shrimpy

Shrimpy.io is a pioneering technology platform in the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry, providing essential infrastructure and advanced features that empower individuals to invest in crypto with ease. With a strong track record that includes over $1 billion in assets under management (AUM) at its peak, Shrimpy.io is a trusted partner in the cryptocurrency investment landscape.

Shrimpy.io simplifies crypto investing by offering a comprehensive suite of tools and features, including rebalancing, dollar-cost averaging, stop-loss trading, and advanced balance reporting. These tools enable investors to optimize their crypto portfolios and manage their investments effectively.

Shrimpy.io provides the foundation for creating a well-rounded and diversified investment strategy. Gain valuable insights into your crypto portfolio's performance with Shrimpy.io. The platform offers a user-friendly interface and a comprehensive dashboard for tracking, analyzing, and understanding your investments. Shrimpy.io equips you with the tools you need to take control of your financial future.

To discover more about Shrimpy.io and its suite of crypto investment solutions, please visit shrimpy.io.

About BitcoinIRA

BitcoinIRA, available at bitcoinira.com, is the world's first and America's most trusted digital asset IRA technology platform that allows users to purchase cryptocurrencies* for their self-directed retirement accounts.

Users can set up a qualified digital asset IRA, transfer funds from an existing IRA custodian, execute self-trades in real-time 24/7 through a US-based exchange, and store funds in an industry-leading multi-signature digital wallet.

Since its founding in 2016, BitcoinIRA has processed billions in transactions and has over 170,000 users with more than 4,000 5-star user reviews. The platform has been featured extensively in the media, with coverage in Forbes, CNBC, CoinDesk, and The Wall Street Journal, among other leading publications.

BitcoinIRA is not an exchange, funding portal, custodian, trust company, licensed broker, dealer, broker-dealer, investment advisor, investment manager, or adviser in the United States or any other jurisdiction. BitcoinIRA is not associated with and does not provide endorsements for any cryptocurrency, precious metal, or investment strategy. Trust and custodial services are provided by Digital Trust, LLC, a regulated trust company chartered in Nevada.

Learn more about BitcoinIRA at bitcoinira.com or call 866-333-4307.

*Cryptocurrencies are very speculative and involve a high degree of risk. See risk disclosures at bitcoinira.com/disclosures. BitcoinIRA is a subsidiary of WAO Fintech, LLC. Shrimpy.io will be owned & operated by WAO Technologies, a subsidiary of WAO Fintech, LLC.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bitcoin IRA