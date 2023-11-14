Wilson College to Introduce Cutting-Edge Health Care Graduate Programs

SAN ANTONIO and CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evidence In Motion (EIM) proudly announces a groundbreaking partnership with Wilson College to launch graduate degree programs catering to the burgeoning demand in health care professions. The collaboration will offer aspiring professionals the opportunity to pursue degrees in Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT), Doctor of Occupational Therapy (OTD), and Master's in Speech-Language Pathology (MS-SLP).

EIM's and Wilson College's collaboration will introduce graduate degree programs in Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, and Speech-Language Pathology (pictured). (PRNewswire)

Located in Chambersburg, Pa., Wilson College, known for its commitment to student-focused education, will spearhead this initiative to address the critical shortage of health care professionals in our communities. Wesley R. Fugate, Ph.D., president of Wilson College, expressed enthusiasm about this venture, stating, "This new partnership with EIM aligns with our mission to provide accessible and relevant curricula that meets the needs of today's students. These degrees will help meet the pressing demand for well-equipped health care professionals in Pennsylvania and beyond."

The degree programs, delivered using EIM's hybrid and accelerated education model, will be accessible to students nationwide. Most of the coursework will be available online, supplemented by hands-on lab immersion experiences conducted in Philadelphia, Pa. Emphasizing a career-focused approach, each program integrates clinical and capstone components, ensuring a seamless transition into clinical practice and post-professional education programs.

Hybrid Learning a Growing Trend

This strategic alliance reflects a growing trend toward hybrid graduate programs in high-demand fields. Pradeep Khandelwal, CEO of EIM, expressed, "Wilson College embodies our commitment to student-centered education, and we are thrilled to welcome them into our growing network of universities. We are confident that our collaboration will not only enrich their institution but, more importantly, contribute significantly to the lasting success and achievements of their students."

Pending accreditation from the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, the OTD program is scheduled for launch in January 2026, followed by DPT in August 2027, and finally, MS-SLP in January 2028.

Elissa Heil, Ph.D., Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean of Faculty at Wilson College, emphasized the significance of the accelerated hybrid model, stating, "The accelerated hybrid model in graduate health care studies helps students reach their professional goals more quickly while training them at the highest standards of their chosen field. Wilson College is excited to pursue this option for tomorrow's leaders in the allied health industry."

New Programs Address High Demand

Projected growth in health care programs reflects increasing demand in the sector. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook: Employment of Physical Therapists is projected to grow 15% from 2022 to 2032, Occupational Therapy 12%, and Speech-Language Pathology 19%.

President Fugate concluded, "Through this partnership, Wilson College is leading important health care and educational transformation not only in our region but across the national landscape."

Stay informed about trends in health care education and new innovative partnerships on the EIM Partner Newsroom.

About Wilson College:

Founded in 1869, Wilson College is a private coeducational liberal arts college offering bachelor's degrees in 32 majors and 40 minors in high-demand and innovative fields including education, nursing, equine studies, veterinary nursing, and sport management, as well as graduate degrees in education, fine arts, the humanities, nursing, and organizational leadership. With degree programs of study available in person and online, the College is committed to making higher education accessible and affordable for today's students. Visit wilson.edu for more information.

About Evidence In Motion (EIM):

Evidence In Motion is recognized as a health care learning solutions company dedicated to reimagining education that transforms every community. We do this by partnering with leading universities and colleges to power hybrid, accelerated graduate programs in health care.

CONTACT: Tim Mudd, timm@eimpt.com

Evidence In Motion logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Evidence In Motion