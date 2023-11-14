Season 2 of "Car Wash Convos™" Launches as ZIPS Car Wash Announces its Fall Roster of Featured Student-Athletes

ZIPS Unveils Episode 1, Featuring The University of Texas Tight End Ja'Tavion Sanders

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIPS "Car Wash Convos™" is back for Season 2, allowing college sports fans to "ride along" for a personality-driven video interview taking place during a ZIPS Car Wash experience in college towns across the country. Episode 1 features Ja'Tavion Sanders, Tight End for the Texas Longhorns and was released today on YouTube.

Fans win every week with $10 Tuesdays, ZIPS discounted car washes associated with each university with wash code 2023.

"I'm thrilled to partner with ZIPS Car Wash to bring 'Car Wash Convos™' to Longhorn Nation for Season 2. This series gives Longhorns fans a unique opportunity to get to know the real me beyond the football field," said Ja'Tavion Sanders, Texas Longhorns Tight End.

The ZIPS Season 2 Roster was secured through a collaboration between LEARFIELD's National Partnership Team and Opendorse. The athletes selected include 22 male and female student-athletes from the University of Arkansas, University of Georgia, University of Memphis, University of North Carolina, University of Tennessee, and The University of Texas and each episode gives fans a glimpse into their likes and dislikes, their opinions on local fare, life on the practice field and more.

"Our Fall Roster is an exceptional mix of student-athletes representing football and soccer from some of the biggest college sports programs in the nation and it has been an honor for us to host these athletes at our car wash locations and include them in 'Car Wash Convos™' Season 2," said Mark Youngworth, COO of ZIPS Car Wash. "Fans will have the opportunity to really get to know these student-athletes with unique Q&A sessions compiled by LEARFIELD Studios, the creative engine behind our series," he added.

ZIPS Car Wash kicked off football season with the announcement of the expansion of its multi-year investment in collegiate athletics to include 14 schools and 22 new student-athletes in the 2023-2024 academic year through its continued sponsorship agreement with LEARFIELD. As part of the program, ZIPS is now the Proud Sponsor of three new schools, including The University of Texas, The University of Memphis, and Virginia Tech.

ZIPS' first video series and creative approach to name, image, and likeness (NIL), Season 1 of "Car Wash Convos™", resulted in more than 4 million impressions and over 2 million video views. While new student-athletes will be featured in Season 2, the interview hosts from Season 1 will remain the same, all of which have strong ties back to their respective universities and their athletics departments. With the addition of ten athlete integrations this year, 22 episodes will air this season on social platforms like YouTube and Instagram.

Fans can win big every week as ZIPS celebrates its school partnerships with $10 Tuesdays, offering discounted car washes associated with each university at participating locations. Fans simply select "enter wash code" when they arrive and input code 2023 to get a Pro Wash for just $10 every week at participating locations.

ZIPS will continue to have category exclusivity at its respective SEC, Big 12, ACC and AAC member schools, where LEARFIELD is the athletics multimedia rightsholder. See if your school made the ZIPS list and enter for a chance to win tickets to see your favorite team by visiting zipscarwash.com and clicking 'College Fans.'

ABOUT ZIPS CAR WASH

ZIPS Car Wash, headquartered in Plano, Texas, is the largest privately held car wash operator nationwide, operating more than 280 locations across 25 states under three brands: ZIPS Car Wash, Rocket Express Car Wash, and Jet Brite Car Wash. With nearly 20 years of car washing experience, ZIPS prides itself on providing the highest quality express tunnel car wash in the industry. ZIPS uses the latest industry technology to provide a clean, dry, and shiny vehicle and exceptional customer experiences every day. The ZIPS team aims to positively impact the communities we live and serve in. To learn more visit www.zipscarwash.com

ABOUT LEARFIELD

LEARFIELD is a diversified and influential media and technology company powering college athletics. Through its digital and physical platforms, LEARFIELD owns and leverages a deep data set and relationships in the industry to drive revenue, growth, brand awareness, and fan engagement for brands, sports, and entertainment properties. With ties to over 1,200 collegiate institutions and over 15,000 local and national brand partners, LEARFIELD's presence in college sports and live events delivers influence and maximizes reach to target audiences. With solutions for a 365-day, 24/7 fan experience, LEARFIELD enables schools and brands to connect with fans through licensed merchandise, game ticketing, donor identification for athletic programs, exclusive custom content, innovative marketing initiatives, NIL solutions, and advanced digital platforms. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for the acclaimed LEARFIELD Directors' Cup, supporting athletic departments across all divisions.

