On The Heels of Being Voted The World's Most Admired Whiskey, Michter's Releases Its Rare 25 Year Bourbon

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 31, 2023, UK-based Drinks International published its annual top 50 list of The World's Most Admired Whiskies based on voting by an Academy of independent whiskey experts (writers, educators, bar owners, and other specialists with no affiliation to any brand) from more than 20 countries. For the first time an American whiskey, Michter's, topped the charts as The World's Most Admired Whiskey. Michter's is celebrating this extraordinary recognition with the December release of one of its rarest offerings: Michter's 25 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon.

"This release commemorates a truly special moment for us," commented Michter's President Joseph J. Magliocco. "The last time we released a 25 Year Bourbon was in 2020."

The 25 Year Michter's Bourbon barrels are personally selected by Michter's Master Distiller Dan McKee and Michter's Master of Maturation Andrea Wilson. Wilson observed, "This release of the 25 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon is an outstanding flavor experience without the overly oaked, dusty old whiskey character. It is a wonderful journey with its transition through sweet and savory depth, world spices, dark chocolates, fruit characters and nut oils almost as if you are eating through a box of fine chocolates. It is an exceptional whiskey for an exceptional achievement in the whiskey world."

"I am proud to work with a talented team of individuals who strive to create great whiskey," said McKee. "From Michter's US*1 Bourbon to our 25 Year Bourbon, our team takes tremendous pride in the lineup of whiskeys we are offering. This release is a truly special one."

The suggested retail price of a 750ml bottle of Michter's 25 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon in the United States is $1,500.

Beyond its main distillery in the Shively section of Louisville, Michter's operations extend to two other sites in Kentucky. In Springfield, Michter's is farming estate grown grain on its 205-acre property, while in downtown Louisville, Michter's has its second distillery in the historic Fort Nelson Building. Situated in a prime location on West Main Street opposite Louisville Slugger and on the same block as the Frazier Museum, Michter's Fort Nelson Distillery features the legendary pot still system from Michter's Pennsylvania. It also has educational tours with whiskey tastings and The Bar at Fort Nelson, which features classic cocktails curated by spirits and cocktail historian David Wondrich.

Michter's has a rich and long legacy of offering traditional American whiskeys of uncompromising quality. With each of its limited production offerings aged to its peak maturity, Michter's highly acclaimed portfolio includes bourbon, rye, sour mash whiskey, and American whiskey.

For more information about Michter's, please visit michters.com, and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and X.

